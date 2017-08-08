Memphis Depay says Premier League struggles made him 'grow up'

Memphis Depay and Mariano bagged goals as Lyon's hot start in Ligue 1 continued with a win away at Rennes.

Memphis Depay has told L'Equipe Magazine his troubles at the hands of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United have made him a better player.

Depay, 23, joined United in summer 2015 amid the fanfare of an estimated €30 million move from PSV Eindhoven and a billing as a huge star of the future.

The step up proved more difficult than expected, though, and he scored just twice in 28 Premier League appearances under compatriot Van Gaal.

The arrival of Jose Mourinho in summer 2016 only made matters worse as Depay was limited to just four substitute appearances in the English top flight before he was allowed to leave for Lyon in a deal initially worth €16m during the January transfer window.

Memphis Depay has already opened his account for Lyon this season, scoring in a 2-1 win against Rennes.

"In the first season, I didn't contribute enough, but I really believe you need a year to succeed in the Premier League, it's the fastest league in the world. The second, I had my self-belief back, but I didn't play," Depay said.

"It's then that you look at yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself a lot of questions: 'Am I not good enough?' It was really tough. To stay positive, you have to be very strong mentally. That experience made me grow up and is useful to me today."

After a bedding in period, Depay has flourished in France. He struck five goals -- one of which was voted the Ligue 1 Goal of the Season -- and registered seven assists in just 12 starts for OL last season. The Netherlands international has already opened his account in both categories in two appearances this term for the seven-time French champions.

Though key figures from last season's team, such as Alexandre Lacazette, Maxime Gonalons and Corentin Tolisso, have all left Lyon this summer, Depay has been joined by Bertrand Traore from Chelsea and Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid, who -- along with a rejuvenated Nabil Fekir -- should give Lyon a youthful, exciting cutting edge.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman