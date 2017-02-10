Memphis Depay 'getting stronger' after scoring first goal for Lyon

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring a goal for Lyon against Nancy.

Depay 'getting stronger' after Lyon move

Lyon Mark Rodden
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette destroyed psychologically - Aulas

Lyon Mark Rodden
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Ligue 1 goals of Round 24

French Ligue 1
Read

Lyon 4-0 Nancy

French Ligue 1
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Ligue 1: Payet, Depay score in easy wins

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Saint-Etienne 2-0 Lyon

French Ligue 1
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
St Etienne celeb

Ligue 1: St Etienne near top-four spot with win

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read
Guillaume Hoarau Young Boys

Hoarau: I turned down Lyon for my music

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Lopes says sorry for disrespecting St Etienne

Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Ligue 1's best season in years

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read

Coupe de France: OM win in Payet's debut

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Fans force Mounier out of Saint-Etienne

St Etienne Associated Press
Read

Lyon's Aulas action over sexist banner

Lyon Ian Holyman
Read

Grenier moves to Roma on loan

Roma Associated Press
Read

Ligue 1: Benzia brace for Lille haunts Lyon

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Genesio: Lyon did not need to add Evra

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Memphis Depay 'getting stronger' after scoring first goal for Lyon

Lyon's Memphis Depay insisted his move to Ligue 1 is helping him progress as a footballer.
Memphis Depay scored his first goal in France, and Mathieu Valbuena scored in style as Lyon dominated Nancy.
Memphis Depay shares his excitement for a new opportunity at his unveiling with Lyon.
Is this Memphis Depay's last chance to make an impact at a big club?

Lyon attacker Memphis Depay feels he is slowly regaining his form after getting a first goal in French football on Wednesday.

Netherlands international Depay, 22, joined Lyon from Manchester United last month for an initial fee of €16 million but he made a shaky start to life in Ligue 1.

He started in defeats against Lille and Saint-Etienne and French sports daily L'Equipe gave him just two marks out of 10 for his performance in the latter game -- a Rhone derby that Lyon lost 2-0 last weekend.

But Memphis bounced back to score Lyon's final goal in a 4-0 home win over Nancy on Wednesday after replacing injured winger Mathieu Valbuena on 40 minutes.

"It's getting better and better," he said after the game. "Every game that I get minutes, I can feel my legs getting stronger. Because it's been like over a year that I [haven't played] 90 minutes, or more than a season. So that's really awkward for me.

"But I'm working and I try to progress my level. My quality on the ball will improve the more minutes I get in my legs because it works like that.

"If my body gets tired in the game, it's harder to keep the quality on the ball. I feel that it is progressing."

The ex-PSV Eindhoven winger joined United in May 2015 but he failed to live up to expectations -- scoring seven goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.