Memphis Depay 'getting stronger' after scoring first goal for Lyon

Lyon attacker Memphis Depay feels he is slowly regaining his form after getting a first goal in French football on Wednesday.

Netherlands international Depay, 22, joined Lyon from Manchester United last month for an initial fee of €16 million but he made a shaky start to life in Ligue 1.

He started in defeats against Lille and Saint-Etienne and French sports daily L'Equipe gave him just two marks out of 10 for his performance in the latter game -- a Rhone derby that Lyon lost 2-0 last weekend.

But Memphis bounced back to score Lyon's final goal in a 4-0 home win over Nancy on Wednesday after replacing injured winger Mathieu Valbuena on 40 minutes.

"It's getting better and better," he said after the game. "Every game that I get minutes, I can feel my legs getting stronger. Because it's been like over a year that I [haven't played] 90 minutes, or more than a season. So that's really awkward for me.

"But I'm working and I try to progress my level. My quality on the ball will improve the more minutes I get in my legs because it works like that.

"If my body gets tired in the game, it's harder to keep the quality on the ball. I feel that it is progressing."

The ex-PSV Eindhoven winger joined United in May 2015 but he failed to live up to expectations -- scoring seven goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

