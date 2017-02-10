Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette 'destroyed psychologically' - Jean-Michel Aulas

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals this season.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that Alexandre Lacazette is "destroyed" psychologically after being targeted by some of the club's supporters for suggesting he could leave the club.

Some Lyon fans took exception to their star striker admitting -- in the build up to last weekend's Rhone derby defeat against Saint-Etienne -- that he might leave for a bigger club this summer.

Only 18,000 watched Lyon's 4-0 home win over Nancy on Wednesday, during which Lacazette, 25, scored his 19th goal in 19 league matches this season.

Some supporters booed Lacazette when he substituted and a banner was unveiled during the game which scolded the France international for talking about departing before helping his first club win things.

"Alexandre is destroyed psychologically because of what's happened this evening and it was based on a misunderstanding," Aulas told reporters after the game.

"Because Alexandre didn't say that he wanted to leave Lyon to go and play for a big club. He was interviewed by one of your colleagues to talk about the derby and in the course of a sentence they said to him 'but would you [leave one day]?'

"Alexandre hasn't betrayed the club. He simply said that one day if like his friend Sam [Umtiti] he could go play for Barca or if like Karim Benzema, who left for Real Madrid and everyone was happy for him, he could go to a big club, he might.

"Why bring that out on the day of a derby? You're putting huge pressure on kids... in front of thousands of people who don't understand. I'm disappointed and it upset me."

Before Wednesday's win, during which Memphis Depay also got his first goal for the club, fourth-placed Lyon had lost three of their previous league matches and were beaten by Marseille in the Coupe de France.

After the supporters who were present on Wednesday made their feelings about that form clear, Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons also came to the defence of Lacazette.

"It's unacceptable," he said of the crowd's actions. "There were some things said in the press that weren't interpreted in the right way.

"Alex is our goal scorer, he's invested in our club for a long time and he passed the 100-goal mark for Lyon this season.

"You can't boo such a player. You have to have a minimum of respect."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden