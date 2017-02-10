Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette 'destroyed psychologically' - Jean-Michel Aulas

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
0
LIVE 32'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette destroyed psychologically - Aulas

Lyon Mark Rodden
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Ligue 1 goals of Round 24

French Ligue 1
Read

Lyon 4-0 Nancy

French Ligue 1
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Ligue 1: Payet, Depay score in easy wins

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Saint-Etienne 2-0 Lyon

French Ligue 1
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
St Etienne celeb

Ligue 1: St Etienne near top-four spot with win

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read
Guillaume Hoarau Young Boys

Hoarau: I turned down Lyon for my music

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Lopes says sorry for disrespecting St Etienne

Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Ligue 1's best season in years

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read

Coupe de France: OM win in Payet's debut

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Fans force Mounier out of Saint-Etienne

St Etienne Associated Press
Read

Lyon's Aulas action over sexist banner

Lyon Ian Holyman
Read

Grenier moves to Roma on loan

Roma Associated Press
Read

Ligue 1: Benzia brace for Lille haunts Lyon

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Genesio: Lyon did not need to add Evra

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Depay: Mou 'a great coach, great person'

Manchester United Ian Holyman
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette 'destroyed psychologically' - Jean-Michel Aulas

Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.
Alexandre Lacazette has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals this season.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that Alexandre Lacazette is "destroyed" psychologically after being targeted by some of the club's supporters for suggesting he could leave the club.

Some Lyon fans took exception to their star striker admitting -- in the build up to last weekend's Rhone derby defeat against Saint-Etienne -- that he might leave for a bigger club this summer.

Only 18,000 watched Lyon's 4-0 home win over Nancy on Wednesday, during which Lacazette, 25, scored his 19th goal in 19 league matches this season.

Some supporters booed Lacazette when he substituted and a banner was unveiled during the game which scolded the France international for talking about departing before helping his first club win things.

"Alexandre is destroyed psychologically because of what's happened this evening and it was based on a misunderstanding," Aulas told reporters after the game.

"Because Alexandre didn't say that he wanted to leave Lyon to go and play for a big club. He was interviewed by one of your colleagues to talk about the derby and in the course of a sentence they said to him 'but would you [leave one day]?'

"Alexandre hasn't betrayed the club. He simply said that one day if like his friend Sam [Umtiti] he could go play for Barca or if like Karim Benzema, who left for Real Madrid and everyone was happy for him, he could go to a big club, he might.

"Why bring that out on the day of a derby? You're putting huge pressure on kids... in front of thousands of people who don't understand. I'm disappointed and it upset me."

Before Wednesday's win, during which Memphis Depay also got his first goal for the club, fourth-placed Lyon had lost three of their previous league matches and were beaten by Marseille in the Coupe de France.

After the supporters who were present on Wednesday made their feelings about that form clear, Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons also came to the defence of Lacazette.

"It's unacceptable," he said of the crowd's actions. "There were some things said in the press that weren't interpreted in the right way.

"Alex is our goal scorer, he's invested in our club for a long time and he passed the 100-goal mark for Lyon this season.

"You can't boo such a player. You have to have a minimum of respect."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.