Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/10 
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
FFF ask Vasilyev to explain Lyon outburst

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Aulas: Jealousy behind Monaco remarks

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
LyonLyon
AngersAngers
2
0
FT
Aulas wants Monaco sanctioned for 'outburst'

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Monaco: Referees in Ligue 1 favour Lyon

AS Monaco Ian Holyman
AS MonacoAS Monaco
LyonLyon
1
3
FT
Jardim wary of Lyon challenge

French Ligue 1
Genesio preparing for vengeful Monaco

French Ligue 1
Coupe de la Ligue: PSG win, Monaco hit 7

French Coupe de la Ligue PA Sport
Europa: Man United to play St Etienne

Europa League ESPN staff
LyonLyon
Stade RennesStade Rennes
1
0
FT
Champions League moving to two timeslots

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Lyon fall short with 'fine details' in UCL

UEFA Champions League
LyonLyon
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
0
0
FT
Anthony Lopes, right, felt the brunt of the explosions.

Lopes on mend after firecrackers incident

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
MetzMetz
LyonLyon
1
0
Aban
Firecrackers hit Lyon keeper, game stopped

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
NantesNantes
LyonLyon
0
6
FT
Cisse eyes comeback after hip replacement

France Ian Holyman
LyonLyon
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
1
2
FT
 By Ian Holyman
Lyon paid first instalment of investment from Chinese consortium

Parc Olympique Lyonnais was built at a cost of €415m.

Lyon have announced they have received the first €30 million of a total €100m by Chinese investors in the club.

The money will be used to offset some of the massive debt run up by the club in building their new stadium, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, with the estimated €415 million cost entirely privately financed.

Lyon confirmed the payment, which was made to OL Groupe, in a statement.

The remainder of the money, once paid, will mean the Chinese group, IDG European Sports Investment, will own 20 percent of the seven-time French champions.

The ground was used throughout Euro 2016, including hosting the quarterfinal between France and Iceland and the semifinal of Portugal vs. Wales.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

