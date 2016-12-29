Lyon paid first instalment of investment from Chinese consortium

Parc Olympique Lyonnais was built at a cost of €415m.

Lyon have announced they have received the first €30 million of a total €100m by Chinese investors in the club.

The money will be used to offset some of the massive debt run up by the club in building their new stadium, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, with the estimated €415 million cost entirely privately financed.

Lyon confirmed the payment, which was made to OL Groupe, in a statement.

The remainder of the money, once paid, will mean the Chinese group, IDG European Sports Investment, will own 20 percent of the seven-time French champions.

The ground was used throughout Euro 2016, including hosting the quarterfinal between France and Iceland and the semifinal of Portugal vs. Wales.

