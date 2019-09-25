Sadio Mane admits frustration at teammate Mohamed Salah, denies rift

Previous
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
9:55 AM UTC
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
9:55 AM UTC
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
12:00 PM UTC
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
12:00 PM UTC
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
12:00 PM UTC
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
12:00 PM UTC
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
12:00 PM UTC
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
12:00 PM UTC
Andy Robertson's hilarious prank on Steve Nicol

English Premier League
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Mane 'frustrated' at Salah but denies rift

Liverpool ESPN
Liverpool's defensive superiority the 'X-factor' in title race

English Premier League
Why Atletico and Real were happy with Madrid derby draw. PLUS: When will Liverpool's luck run out?

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Are Liverpool still Premier League title favourites?

English Premier League
Liverpool had 'clear luck' vs. Sheffield United

English Premier League
Liverpool's luck was in at Sheffield United long before Henderson's howler

English Premier League Nick MIller
Henderson's howler not good enough - Wilder

English Premier League Reuters
Liverpool remain perfect with lucky win

English Premier League
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
LiverpoolLiverpool
0
1
FT
Liverpool face EFL probe over ineligible player

Liverpool Reuters
Salah, Firmino and Mane 5/10 as lucky Liverpool limp past Sheffield United

Liverpool Liam Wheeler
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool add Ajax's David Neres to transfer target list

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Klopp reveals Alisson 'nearly' back from injury

English Premier League
Inter players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku's goal in their Serie A win over AC Milan.

Power Rankings: Inter take over on top; Liverpool climb; Real, Atletico return

Blog - ESPN FC United Shaka Hislop
Read
Liverpool celebrate during their Carabao Cup match against MK Dons.

Kelleher 9/10, Hoever 8/10 as Liverpool's youngsters impress vs. MK Dons

Liverpool Stephen Wright
Read
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
LiverpoolLiverpool
0
2
FT
Liverpool put away aggressive MK Dons side

MK Dons keeper concedes terrible howler to James Milner

Liverpool 'back on our perch' - chief exec

English Premier League ESPN
Read
Sadio Mane admits frustration at teammate Mohamed Salah, denies rift

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol explains how Liverpool's defence will be the key in topping Man City and ending their 30-year title drought.
Manchester City kept pace behind league-leaders Liverpool with a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.
After Liverpool's 16th consecutive Premier League win, ESPN FC's Steve Nicol has his say whether or not their title favourites.
Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool were lucky to come away with a win, as he feels Sheffield United did enough to deserve a draw.

Sadio Mane has denied talks of a rift with Mohamed Salah, after he was seen to be visibly angry with his Liverpool teammate during the 3-0 win over Burnley in August.

The Senegal international expressed his frustration after he was snubbed for a pass by Salah when in a threatening position, with the Egyptian forward instead going it alone before firing unsuccessful shot on goal.

"These things happen in football," Mane said in a news conference on Tuesday. "I was a little bit frustrated."

"You want to score more goals. We can see Man City's 8-0."

"But it can happen. He didn't see me. We're really good friends."

Despite rumours of tensions between two of their star players, Liverpool have maintained their strong league form having won all of their opening seven games this season.

Portuguese coach Vitor Matos has also been announced as the club's new elite development coach, joining from FC Porto.

Matos, 31, will take over the position previously held by assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

"We had the idea that it makes real sense because we have so many outstanding, young boys," boss Jurgen Klopp said in a statement.

"Young and experienced, you don't get that a lot. A kind of guy who is used to having six or seven sessions a day."

