Liverpool face EFL probe over ineligible player

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp insists goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return from injury and provided an update on Sadio Mane ahead of their match with Sheffield United.

MK Dons were more than up for the challenge against Liverpool, but a howler from keeper Stuart Moore and a goal from Ki-Jana Hoever sealed the 2-0 win. To watch Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+.

In an exclusive with ESPN, Alexis Nunes challenges Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in an orange bombe bake off; but who will come out on top?

The Exploding Heads provide an alternative review of FIFA 20 and dissect the updated "realism" in players and fans.

Liverpool defender heaps praise on the FIFA manager of the year's ability to create a family atmosphere at the club and not allow any egos in the dressing room.

The English Football League (EFL) is investigating Liverpool to find out if the Premier League club potentially fielded an ineligible player in their third round Carabao Cup victory over Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday.

Possible sanctions could include a fine or Liverpool being removed from the competition. The identity of the player in question was not disclosed.

"We are currently considering the matter," an EFL spokesman said.

Liverpool beat League One side MK Dons 2-0 to set up a fourth round clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fielded four teenagers in the starting line-up for the third round clash.

"The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players," a Liverpool spokesman said.

"We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete."