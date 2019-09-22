Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Highlights
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool face EFL probe over ineligible player

Liverpool Reuters
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool add Ajax's David Neres to transfer target list

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Klopp reveals Alisson 'nearly' back from injury

English Premier League
Inter players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku's goal in their Serie A win over AC Milan.

Power Rankings: Inter take over on top; Liverpool climb; Real, Atletico return

Blog - ESPN FC United Shaka Hislop
Liverpool celebrate during their Carabao Cup match against MK Dons.

Kelleher 9/10, Hoever 8/10 as Liverpool's youngsters impress vs. MK Dons

Liverpool Stephen Wright
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
LiverpoolLiverpool
0
2
FT
Game Details
Liverpool put away aggressive MK Dons side

Highlights
MK Dons keeper concedes terrible howler to James Milner

Highlights
Liverpool 'back on our perch' - chief exec

English Premier League ESPN
Andrew Robertson takes on ESPN's bake off challenge

English Premier League
FIFA 20 alternate review: Neymar's new look

English Premier League
Liverpool's next young star Brewster has waited patiently, now he can prove himself in Carabao Cup

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
EXCLUSIVE: Robertson on how Klopp keeps Liverpool grounded

English Premier League
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Liverpool's Klopp makes charity donation pledge

Liverpool ESPN
EXCLUSIVE: Robertson reveals why Liverpool are so good at set pieces

ESPN FC TV
Why Man City & Liverpool's dominance is bad for the Prem

English Premier League
Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring in Tottenham's Premier League 2 match against Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli, Troy Parrott, Rhian Brewster, James Garner can star in Carabao Cup

English Carabao Cup Nick Ames
Will Liverpool's EPL season be defined by the next 6 games?

English Premier League
Liverpool make experience count to take control, hold off Chelsea charge

Premier League Tom Williams
Liverpool remain perfect after tense win vs. Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp insists goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return from injury and provided an update on Sadio Mane ahead of their match with Sheffield United.
MK Dons were more than up for the challenge against Liverpool, but a howler from keeper Stuart Moore and a goal from Ki-Jana Hoever sealed the 2-0 win. To watch Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+.
In an exclusive with ESPN, Alexis Nunes challenges Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in an orange bombe bake off; but who will come out on top?
The Exploding Heads provide an alternative review of FIFA 20 and dissect the updated "realism" in players and fans.
Liverpool defender heaps praise on the FIFA manager of the year's ability to create a family atmosphere at the club and not allow any egos in the dressing room.

The English Football League (EFL) is investigating Liverpool to find out if the Premier League club potentially fielded an ineligible player in their third round Carabao Cup victory over Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday.

Possible sanctions could include a fine or Liverpool being removed from the competition. The identity of the player in question was not disclosed.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate
- When are Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup?

"We are currently considering the matter," an EFL spokesman said.

Liverpool beat League One side MK Dons 2-0 to set up a fourth round clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fielded four teenagers in the starting line-up for the third round clash.

"The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players," a Liverpool spokesman said.

"We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete."

