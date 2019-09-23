Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
1
1
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Aston Villa
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
1
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
1
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
1
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool remain perfect with lucky win

English Premier League
Sheffield United
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Liverpool face EFL probe over ineligible player

Liverpool Reuters
Salah, Firmino and Mane 5/10 as lucky Liverpool limp past Sheffield United

Liverpool Liam Wheeler
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool add Ajax's David Neres to transfer target list

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Klopp reveals Alisson 'nearly' back from injury

English Premier League
Inter players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku's goal in their Serie A win over AC Milan.

Power Rankings: Inter take over on top; Liverpool climb; Real, Atletico return

Blog - ESPN FC United Shaka Hislop
Liverpool celebrate during their Carabao Cup match against MK Dons.

Kelleher 9/10, Hoever 8/10 as Liverpool's youngsters impress vs. MK Dons

Liverpool Stephen Wright
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
LiverpoolLiverpool
0
2
FT
Game Details
Liverpool put away aggressive MK Dons side

Highlights
MK Dons keeper concedes terrible howler to James Milner

Highlights
Liverpool 'back on our perch' - chief exec

English Premier League ESPN
Andrew Robertson takes on ESPN's bake off challenge

English Premier League
FIFA 20 alternate review: Neymar's new look

English Premier League
Liverpool's next young star Brewster has waited patiently, now he can prove himself in Carabao Cup

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
EXCLUSIVE: Robertson on how Klopp keeps Liverpool grounded

English Premier League
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Liverpool's Klopp makes charity donation pledge

Liverpool ESPN
EXCLUSIVE: Robertson reveals why Liverpool are so good at set pieces

ESPN FC TV
Why Man City & Liverpool's dominance is bad for the Prem

English Premier League
Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring in Tottenham's Premier League 2 match against Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli, Troy Parrott, Rhian Brewster, James Garner can star in Carabao Cup

English Carabao Cup Nick Ames
By Liam Wheeler
Salah, Firmino and Mane 5/10 as lucky Liverpool limp past Sheffield United

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal as Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with victory at a raucous Bramall Lane.

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in a fascinating encounter at Bramall Lane.

The visitors were made to work extremely hard by the Blades, who showed plenty of Sheffield steel in a near-faultless performance and can count themselves fortuitous to leave with the points.

The hosts had chances to win the game themselves too, as Leon Clarke and John Fleck both squandered good efforts after Sadio Mane had twice wasted golden opportunities in the first half.

But Dean Henderson's howler from a Georginio Wijnaldum volley broke United hearts and gave Liverpool their first win at Bramall Lane since 1990.

Positives

While there are still plenty of football to be played, this was a one of those days that felt like it could have a big impact on the league's final standings come May.

Liverpool were made to be patient and but kept plugging away and ultimately found a way to win, even if it required some generous goalkeeping.

Negatives

Liverpool's frightening front three were left desperately searching for scraps to feed off in a game where they had to fight for every yard and opportunity.

So often praised for their attacking brilliance, the visitors were forced to endure a tough afternoon that was epitomised by over-hit passes and wrong decision making in vital moments.

On another afternoon Jurgen Klopp may have had to settle for a point, and their opponents would have been excellent value for it.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged XI to the side that saw off a late fightback to win at Chelsea but after a frustrating first-half the Liverpool boss looked to mix things up after the break and switched to three at the back with full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson given more freedom to get forward.

That helped Liverpool to gain a better foothold in their opponents half, as did Divock Origi's introduction, while James Milner's experience helped Liverpool to see the game out.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Adrian, 7 -- Superb after the break. Got down well to deny Oliver Norwood's awkwardly-bouncing strike from distance and showed excellent awareness to race off his line and clear from Leon Clarke.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4 -- A tough afternoon for the youngster. Caught out by a couple of long balls over the top into the path Ollie McBurnie. Found almost every attempted cross charged down by a red shirt.

DF Joel Matip, 6 -- Another one given a tough afternoon. Rescued Liverpool with a vital header away from danger with Oliver McBurnie lurking at the back post. Looked to break into midfield more in the second half but found opportunities to do so limited.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 7 -- Comfortably Liverpool's man of the match. Picked out Mane with a 40-yard ball over the top and yet again put in a mammoth display at the back.

DF Andrew Robertson, 6 -- Threw himself at the ball as John Lundstram looked to unleash a piledriver at Adrian's goal, but was sloppy in his attacking play. Produced a ridiculous block to deny fellow Scot John Fleck in a huge moment in the second half.

MF Georginio Wijnaldum, 6 -- Struggled to carve out opportunities for Liverpool's attacking trio against incredibly disciplined opposition, but produced the match-winning moment when his well-taken volley squirmed through the legs of Henderson.

MF Fabinho, 5 - Had a busy afternoon in both sides' halves. Sold completely the wrong-way by Fleck, but equally produced some brilliant defensive moments under pressure.

MF Jordan Henderson, 5 -- Given a vital role in a first half where Liverpool were forced to fight for every scrap but didn't produce a standout display. Replaced by Origi in the 64th minute.

FW Mohamed Salah, 5 -- Frustrating probably best sums up his afternoon. Thwarted by Henderson with a poor effort following a rare defensive error and his decision making was not great.

FW Roberto Firmino, 5 -- Had to work hard for every inch of space in a game where chances were hard to come by. Played the ball into the path of Mane for what should have been the games' opener but didn't threaten as often as expected. Replaced by Milner the 87th minute.

FW Sadio Mane, 5 -- Horribly wasteful on one of those rare occasions when his side couldn't afford to be. Sliced a golden opportunity horribly wide after Van Dijk's sensational pass and thumped the post from 6 yards. Replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 94th minute.

Substitutes

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, NR -- Replaced Mane in the dying seconds but didn't have time to make an impact.

MF James Milner, NR -- Replaced Roberto Firmino in the 87th minute as Liverpool looked to see the game out.

FW Divock Origi, 6 -- Replaced Jordan Henderson in the 64th minute. Looked lively off the bench and could have set up the game's opener seconds after coming on.

Comments

