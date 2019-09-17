Liverpool's Klopp makes charity donation pledge

Liverpool defender heaps praise on the FIFA manager of the year's ability to create a family atmosphere at the club and not allow any egos in the dressing room.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he was proud to even be nominated as he lost out to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi at FIFA's The Best awards.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he has joined the Common Goal campaign, where footballers donate 1% of their salary to charity, when accepting his award as the best men's coach at FIFA's The Best award ceremony.

Klopp, 53, beat competition from Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino to claim the honour following Liverpool's success in the Champions League.

"I'm really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family," he said. "A few people obviously know [about] it.

"If not, Google it. It's a great thing."

The Common Goal charity was set up by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, with several footballers including United States women's pair Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan having joined.

Defenders Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus and Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund are among the high profile men's players who have joined the cause.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was the first manager to join the charity, while United women's coach Casey Stoney is also a member.