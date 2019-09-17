Previous
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
11:45 AM UTC
Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
11:45 AM UTC
Crawley Town
Stoke City
11:45 AM UTC
Luton Town
Leicester City
11:45 AM UTC
Portsmouth
Southampton
11:45 AM UTC
Preston North End
Manchester City
11:45 AM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Everton
11:45 AM UTC
Watford
Swansea City
11:45 AM UTC
ChelseaChelsea
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
2
FT
FC SalzburgFC Salzburg
Racing GenkRacing Genk
6
2
FT
Liverpool's Klopp makes charity donation pledge

Liverpool defender heaps praise on the FIFA manager of the year's ability to create a family atmosphere at the club and not allow any egos in the dressing room.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he was proud to even be nominated as he lost out to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi at FIFA's The Best awards.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson sits down with ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes to explain how the Reds have become so dangerous at scoring from set pieces.
Craig Burley explains why the talent gap between Man City, Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League is going to be a problem.
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether Liverpool's next six matches could define their season, ending with a crucial game at home against Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he has joined the Common Goal campaign, where footballers donate 1% of their salary to charity, when accepting his award as the best men's coach at FIFA's The Best award ceremony.

Klopp, 53, beat competition from Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino to claim the honour following Liverpool's success in the Champions League.

Canada back Common Goal ahead of World Cup
- Mata: USWNT star Rapinoe is an inspiration
- Hey, Cristiano! Here's what you missed at FIFA's The Best awards

"I'm really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family," he said. "A few people obviously know [about] it.

"If not, Google it. It's a great thing."

The Common Goal charity was set up by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, with several footballers including United States women's pair Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan having joined. 

Defenders Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus and Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund are among the high profile men's players who have joined the cause.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was the first manager to join the charity, while United women's coach Casey Stoney is also a member.

