Mane to return to Anfield after Community Shield

Jurgen Klopp reveals the details of Yasser Larouci's injury after being stretchered off as a result of Joris Gnagnon's horror tackle. Julen Lopetegui later admits the challenge deserved a 'possible' red card.

Liverpool have not made any big summer moves yet, but club legend Steve Nicol explains why that is nothing to worry about.

With the summer transfer window nearing its end, Steve Nicol gives his list of players Liverpool should make moves for.

Sadio Mane will return to Liverpool after a two-week break following the club's Community Shield fixture against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old's season only ended on Sunday following Senegal's 1-0 defeat to Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

He is now on holiday, but will only have a brief period of relaxation before reporting to Melwood on August 5 -- a day after the Reds tackle Pep Guardiola's men in the curtain raiser for 2019-20.

"He is in good shape," manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

- Ames: Algeria's AFCON win wasn't pretty but will remain memorable

"Obviously they had a celebration in Senegal and I'm happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice.

"He is now on holiday, not the longest one -- he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game.

"That means he had two weeks. There is four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup]."