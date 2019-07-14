Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
OFI Crete
1
1
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Trabzonspor
Szombathelyi Haladas
9:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfL Wolfsburg
Fenerbahce
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Panathinaikos
ESPN3 10:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Klopp & Lopetegui react to a not so 'friendly' game in Boston

Sevilla FC
Read
Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum urges Liverpool to better point tally

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read

Mane to return to Anfield after Community Shield

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read

Liverpool youngster 'lucky' after vicious foul

English Premier League Melissa Reddy
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Milner waiting on Liverpool to discuss new deal

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read

Reds' Brewster nightmare for defenders - Sancho

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Havertz?

Transfers ESPN
Read

Alisson's first year at Liverpool: How the goalkeeper became the world's best and led Reds to CL glory

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read

Was Sturridge's betting ban too lenient?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Daniel Sturridge looks on during Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

FA wants Sturridge betting ban increased

Transfers Reuters
Read

Liverpool defeat still lingers for Bayern's Manuel Neuer

UEFA Champions League
Read

Grabara signs Liverpool deal, loaned to Hudds

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read

Who's on Steve Nicol's Liverpool summer wishlist?

English Premier League
Read
Simon Mignolet, Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet to stay - Klopp

Transfers Melissa Reddy
Read

Nicol: Liverpool's 'bad start' to the summer not a concern

ESPN FC TV
Read
Only two players have more assists than Andy Robertson in the Premier League this season.

Klopp: Liverpool won't rule out signing a left-back

Transfers Melissa Reddy
Read

Toe Poke Daily: Ronaldo, Van Dijk return for preseason training as stars get put through their paces

Blog - The Toe Poke ESPN
Read

What lessons can be learned from Peter Crouch's career?

English Premier League
Read
By Melissa Reddy
Share
Tweet
   

Mane to return to Anfield after Community Shield

Jurgen Klopp reveals the details of Yasser Larouci's injury after being stretchered off as a result of Joris Gnagnon's horror tackle. Julen Lopetegui later admits the challenge deserved a 'possible' red card.
Liverpool have not made any big summer moves yet, but club legend Steve Nicol explains why that is nothing to worry about.
With the summer transfer window nearing its end, Steve Nicol gives his list of players Liverpool should make moves for.

Sadio Mane will return to Liverpool after a two-week break following the club's Community Shield fixture against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old's season only ended on Sunday following Senegal's 1-0 defeat to Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

He is now on holiday, but will only have a brief period of relaxation before reporting to Melwood on August 5 -- a day after the Reds tackle Pep Guardiola's men in the curtain raiser for 2019-20.

"He is in good shape," manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

- Ames: Algeria's AFCON win wasn't pretty but will remain memorable

"Obviously they had a celebration in Senegal and I'm happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice.

"He is now on holiday, not the longest one -- he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game.

"That means he had two weeks. There is four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup]."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.