Paris FC
Lens
(4) 1
(5) 1
FT-Pens
Lens wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks.
By Reuters
Firmino returns to Liverpool training ahead of UCL final

ESPN FC's Craig Burley explains why Liverpool shouldn't be considered failures after they came up short in the title race.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returned to full training on Tuesday as he stepped up his recovery ahead of next week's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Firmino took part in Jurgen Klopp's first session of the squad's Marbella training camp after missing three matches with a muscle strain.

The 27-year-old Brazil international's last appearance for Liverpool was from the bench against Barcelona on May 1 when they lost 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

He was not part of the Liverpool squad which produced a remarkable comeback to win the return leg at Anfield, sealing a place in the European final for a second consecutive season.

Firmino, who has scored 16 goals in 47 appearances for Liverpool this season, will be hoping to work his way back to the team for an all-English final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.

