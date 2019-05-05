Liverpool boss Klopp calls team 'giants' after phenomenal Barcelona fightback

Steve Nicol says he feels guilty for doubting Liverpool could pull off a comeback against Barcelona and reach the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp called his Liverpool team "f---ing giants" after they pulled of an unbelievable second-leg Champions League semifinal comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool came into the match trailing 3-0 on aggregate following the first leg at Camp Nou, but their dramatic 4-0 second-leg win over the La Liga champions on Tuesday night sees them into a second UCL final in as many years.

Following the match, Klopp told BT Sport: "These boys are f---ing giants. Fine me for swearing if you want. These boys are giants.

"Creating this kind of emotional atmosphere together is so special. It's all about the players. James Milner was crying at the end. It's so special - the mix of potential and unbelievable heart -- I've never seen it before."

Braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum and a clean sheet from Alisson were the centerpieces of the magical night at Anfield.

The team was also without injured regulars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, and after the match Klopp said: "Putting in a performance like this on the pitch, it was so important -- it shows what's possible in football. It's so nice, it's really nice.

Liverpool players salute the home support after their amazing comeback against Barcelona.

"We needed to be serious and cheeky -- all the predictable things, Barcelona defend well - -we needed to be unpredictable. Ben Woodburn looked at me at the end and said 'what happened?'"

Despite the overwhelming odds they faced to mount a comeback, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said the players knew they could turn around the tie.

"Unbelievable. I don't think many people gave us a chance. Before the game we knew that it would be difficult but it was still possible of course," Henderson told BT Sport.

"It's amazing. We knew that at Anfield we could do something special. It's a special night. They're a fantastic team but we knew if we showed heart we had a chance to get something."

Liverpool flew at Barca from the start and there were some spicy exchanges with the Merseyside club's former striker Luis Suarez. One clash with the Uruguayan left full-back Andy Robertson injured, but the defender shrugged it off.

"Who's going to the final? We are. That's all that matters. Gini went on [for me] and scored two. I don't care right now," Robertson told BT Sport.

"I've said so many times this season but what a team. We believe. People wrote us off. But we believed if we got off to a good start we could do it."

Dutchman Wijnaldum, who replaced Robertson at halftime, revealed that he was annoyed at being left out of the starting lineup by Klopp.

"I was really angry that the manager put me on the bench. I just tried to help my team, [and] I'm happy I could do that with two goals," he said smiling.

Origi added: "It was more about the team [than my goals]. We did so well. We knew it would be a special night. We wanted to fight for the injured guys. We fought so hard."

Liverpool, who also have a chance at winning the Premier League on the last day of the season, will face either Tottenham or Ajax in the June 1 final in Madrid.