Liverpool hire throw-in world-record holder as specialist coach

Liverpool have appointed the world-record holder for the longest throw-in as a part-time coach on Jurgen Klopp's backroom staff.

Thomas Gronnemark, who considers himself a professional throw-in coach and threw a football 51.33 metres in June 2010, has been hired by the club to improve their threat in dead-ball situations.

Gronnemark, 42, from Denmark, first worked with Liverpool players during a preseason training camp as Klopp hoped to strengthen his side's ability to retain possession after throw-ins.

Although Gronnemark is known for his long throws, he also advises players on how to use the restart to trigger their side's attack and how to avoid putting teammates in a position where they can lose possession.

Gronnemark was most recently an assistant coach at Midtjylland and has also worked for Horsens and Viborg, as well as held sessions with the Denmark national team.

By hiring Gronnemark, Liverpool have become the first Premier League team to employ a throw-in coach.