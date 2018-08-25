Previous
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
7:00 PM UTC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool hire throw-in record holder as coach

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Salah revives image rights debate with Egypt FA

Liverpool in good shape if Klopp is playing down form

Alisson is yet to concede a competitive goal since joining Liverpool.

Klopp 'couldn't be less interested' in Alisson fee

Michael Owen during a Soccer Aid match.

Owen: I 'hated' football, 'couldn't wait to retire'

Klopp happy for 'fantastic' Karius after Besiktas move

Extra Time: Stevie's Liverpool nerves, rating Suso and more

James Milner put in another fine shift, creating the only goal with a brilliant intervention on Yves Bissouma.

Unsung heroes Milner, Wijnaldum 8/10 vs. Brighton

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a sunny start to the season.

Klopp: 'Nothing negative' about perfect start

Nicol: Liverpool will challenge for the Premier League title

Van Dijk: Very important that we won

Man City draw, Liverpool go top

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Salah sends Reds top

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Salah sends Reds top

Liverpool took full advantage of Man City's slip up, beating Brighton to move top of the table.

Salah stars, Liverpool hold off Brighton to move top

Liverpool keeper Karius' future is in doubt following his high profile errors.

Karius completes two-year loan move to Besiktas

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Salah sends Reds top

LiverpoolLiverpool
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
1
0
FT
Nabil Fekir, left, made his first appearance of the season as Lyon beat Strasbourg.

Fekir on failed Liverpool move: It's history

Salah nets one for Liverpool

Liverpool hire throw-in world-record holder as specialist coach

Steve Nicol remains impressed with Liverpool's defensive composure, in a victory where the attack wasn't firing on all cylinders.
Virgil van Dijk and James Milner reflect on Liverpool's gritty 1-0 win over Brighton, at Anfield.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp said he was happy for goalkeeper Loris Karius after he completed his loan move to Besiktas and hopes he can be successful in Turkey.

Liverpool have appointed the world-record holder for the longest throw-in as a part-time coach on Jurgen Klopp's backroom staff.

Thomas Gronnemark, who considers himself a professional throw-in coach and threw a football 51.33 metres in June 2010, has been hired by the club to improve their threat in dead-ball situations.

Gronnemark, 42, from Denmark, first worked with Liverpool players during a preseason training camp as Klopp hoped to strengthen his side's ability to retain possession after throw-ins.

Although Gronnemark is known for his long throws, he also advises players on how to use the restart to trigger their side's attack and how to avoid putting teammates in a position where they can lose possession.

Gronnemark was most recently an assistant coach at Midtjylland and has also worked for Horsens and Viborg, as well as held sessions with the Denmark national team.

By hiring Gronnemark, Liverpool have become the first Premier League team to employ a throw-in coach.

