Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wants to fulfil Premier League 'dream' at Anfield

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler wants Mohamed Salah and his teammates to break all the previous Reds' records.
Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes Reds pose a real threat in Europe this season.
Though the 2017-18 season is far from over, Ross Dyer and Steve Nicol make their picks for the winners of the major title races in Europe.
Shaka Hislop and Mark Donaldson discuss what makes the Mane-Salah-Firmino partnership so effective and how they compare to other attacking trios around Europe.

Mohamed Salah has told the BBC that he hopes to achieve his aim of winning the Premier League with Liverpool.

Liverpool have not won England's top-flight division since the 1989-90 season, two years before Salah was born, and the Egypt international is keen on putting an end to that title drought.

"I came to here to win titles," he said. "I can tell the fans we work 100 percent to try and win something for the club.

"It's a long time since the club won the league. It's my dream to win the Premier League -- but I want to win it with this club."

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer, Salah has scored 30 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old attributes his prolific form at Anfield to the quality of his Liverpool teammates as Jurgen Klopp's side close in taking this season's goal tally in all competitions to three figures.

"It's easy to play with this kind of quality," he added. "If you look at me now and five years ago, everything has changed both mentally and physically.

"I'm trying to improve myself every day. I always like to put myself under pressure to improve more.

"I give all my life to football, I only think about football. This is what is on my mind all the time."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wants to help bring a first Premier League title to Anfield.

Meanwhile, with Liverpool on the brink of securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Klopp insists he did not see anything in the competition's other round-of-16 ties that worry him going forward.

"I watched all the games," the Liverpool manager said. "I saw pure quality. I knew that Sevilla were still really strong so I wasn't surprised. It was a completely normal game that [Manchester] United played there.

"I know all the teams but it is nice when you are involved and you need to watch it. We play United in two weeks so I needed to watch that and we could play Sevilla again if we go through.

"I was not worried before I watched all the games, I am not worried now. All I know is that they all have big quality."

