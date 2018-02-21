Liverpool's Klopp impressed with Firmino focus during Holgate affair

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to be alert when they face West Ham at Anfield tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp was impressed how star forward Roberto Firmino handled himself in the wake of allegations made by Everton defender Mason Holgate.

The English Football Association (FA) confirmed that they would be taking no disciplinary action against the Brazil international after Holgate had alleged that he heard Firmino direct a discriminatory term towards him during Liverpool's FA Cup tie with Everton on Jan. 5.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the former Borussia Dortmund boss said: "I am not used to things like that in general so I had no idea how long it would be but the Everton game was quite a while ago.

"There were a few times we asked internally if there was anything we could say or that we know already. And it was no, nothing. It felt long and I was happy when I heard finally.

"I was never in doubt about it but my only thought was that if I am in a situation like that, which goes on for 47 days, and somebody thinks I said something then it would be difficult for me to deal with it to be honest.

"That is why I said I am really proud of Roberto with how he dealt with it. We were of course in talks with him, we spoke to him and we were all pretty sure. He knew he didn't say it. We knew he didn't say it. But we couldn't say it in public.

Roberto Firmino's clash with Mason Holgate left the Brazil international in limbo for a number of weeks.

"Now it is done -- all good."

Liverpool sit third place in the Premier League ahead of West Ham's visit to Anfield on Saturday. Impressive recent wins over Porto in the Champions League and Southampton domestically have confidence high among the Reds.

However, Klopp admitted these are the moments that concern him.

He said: "Obviously we are in a good moment. But that is when I am a bit...

"Worried? No, I think I am a good manager for a bad moment, when I have to get them up a little bit, and I think I am an even better manager for a very good moment because I am never satisfied.

"I am in a good mood most of the time, you see that. But I know about the difficulties of specific football games like this one.

"The only people who have to think how we can do the job are the coaches, myself and the players. It is easy to sit back in a good moment and say 'they are flying, they can score from everywhere,' It's not true, it's always hard work.

"It was hard in Porto. They had two really big chances in the first half but no-one thinks about that when you win 5-0."

Liverpool destroyed Porto in Portugal last week, all but sewing up passage into the UCL quarterfinals, and Klopp cited the quality of the challenges to come in Europe's top competition.

"I watched all the games," Klopp said. "I saw pure quality. I knew that Sevilla were still really strong so I wasn't surprised. It was a completely normal game that United played there.

"All the others -- Shakhtar Donetsk was maybe a surprise for a few people but they have quality. They are still in their winter break and that makes it very special for them what they achieved against Roma.

"I know all the teams but it is nice when you are involved and you need to watch it. We play United in two weeks so I needed to watch that and we could play Sevilla again if we go through.

"I was not worried before I watched all the games, I am not worried now. All I know is that they all have big quality."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.