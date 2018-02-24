Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Robbie Fowler: Mohamed Salah can keep breaking my Liverpool records

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler wants Mohamed Salah and his teammates to break all the previous Reds' records.
Shaka Hislop and Mark Donaldson discuss what makes the Mane-Salah-Firmino partnership so effective and how they compare to other attacking trios around Europe.

Robbie Fowler has told ESPN that he is not concerned about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah continually breaking his records as long as it helps the club win games.

Salah's blistering start to life at Anfield has seen him become the fastest player in Liverpool history to reach 20 Premier League goals, surpassing Fowler, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

The Egyptian is now close to taking another record off Fowler -- the number of left-footed goals scored in a single Premier League season. Salah's strike at Southampton earlier this month equalled Fowler's tally of 19 goals struck with his left foot during the 1994-95 campaign.

"I think records are always there to be broken, so I'm not too worried," Fowler said. "I'm a Liverpool fan and I want Liverpool to be successful.

"If it means my records getting beat or anyone's records getting beat then I'm all for that because I want Liverpool to win things.

"If you've got a player capable of scoring 'X' amount of goals [then] that's setting you on the way. It's not nice, but I do want them to keep going. I want all records to be broken by the current team."

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer, Salah has scored 30 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

"I think he's brilliant," Fowler added. "I always knew he was a good player, to be honest. Maybe at Chelsea he never had as much game-time, but he went over to Italy and he was a success at Fiorentina and Roma.

"I think you've got to be honest, he's been better than a lot of people would have thought. He has certainly hit the ground running, scored a tremendous amount of goals. He's also been a real asset for other players as well. Long may it continue."

Mohamed Salah
Salah has had a blistering season so far for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Fowler believes Liverpool are "not a million miles behind" Manchester City, who are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

And the former Liverpool and England striker feels Jurgen Klopp's third full season in charge on Merseyside could potentially be an extremely exciting one.

"Man City, in the Premier League, are head and shoulders above anyone. I think Liverpool is certainly a progression in work and we're not a million miles behind," he added. "Next year is an interesting one.

"Obviously, I think everyone knows who's going to win it this year. As much as I'd like to say Liverpool, City are different class this year.

"I think the way Jurgen has got us playing and the camaraderie amongst the lads is special. I haven't seen that at Liverpool for a few years, so next year is a big, big year.

"I think Jurgen is definitely the man who's bringing good performances and right results back."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

