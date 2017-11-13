Jurgen Klopp misses Liverpool training due to hospital appointment

Liverpool correspondent Glenn Price grades Jurgen Klopp and how his side have performed so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool training on Wednesday, having admitted himself to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

Klopp attended a hospital appointment but will not be kept overnight and is expected to be released on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool have not disclosed details of the illness, but a club statement read: "Jurgen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure.

"He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result.

"There are currently no plans for Jurgen to remain in hospital beyond his appointment and he will therefore return home this evening; however, he may require further check-ups in the coming days.

"The club urges that the privacy of Jurgen, his family and other patients is respected while attending hospital visits."

Liverpool are next in action against Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

There is no indication yet when Klopp, scheduled to hold his prematch news conference on Friday, will return to training or whether he will be in charge at the weekend.

The 50-year-old, who last week made a trip to South Africa for a charity event, has missed a Liverpool game before, at home to Sunderland in February last year, when he was taken to hospital after suffering appendicitis.

On that occasion, assistants Peter Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac oversaw a 2-2 draw and they, along with coach Pepijn Lijnders, took training in the manager's absence.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.