Philippe Coutinho could start for Liverpool against Burnley - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho is in line to make his first start of the season when Liverpool host Burnley.

Shaka Hislop assesses the latest from the rumour mill, including Liverpool's plans for Coutinho in the January window.

LIVERPOOL -- Philippe Coutinho could make his first start of the season against Burnley at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Coutinho made his first appearance since being denied a summer transfer to Barcelona, coming off the bench in the second half of the 2-2 Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday.

At his prematch news conference on Friday, Klopp was asked whether Coutinho was fit enough to start and replied: "It's not the moment where I talk about the line-up for tomorrow, but he should be ready.

"It was really nice how the crowd welcomed him [against Sevilla]. I think nobody was 100 percent sure about this, but I'm really happy that we as the Liverpool family were sensitive enough to do it exactly like this.

"I think it was good for him and he has trained outstandingly in the few sessions we've had so far together since he's back.

"In the game he was not perfect, of course, but that's how it is after a long break. But it helped him and it helped us, so for sure we are ready to think about him as a starter."

Liverpool Liverpool Sevilla FC Sevilla FC 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Klopp said he believed Liverpool had the strength in depth to deal with the absence of Sadio Mane, who begins a three-match suspension after his sending off at Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool have played 16 games without Mane in all competitions since his arrival, winning only six of them.

But Klopp said: "We've known it since a few days ago that Sadio will not play.

"It was clear before the season that there will be moments where he cannot play -- or should not play, maybe -- in some games.

"That's how we reacted in building the squad. We have options. We have enough options. Roberto [Firmino] already played left wing, of course Phil [Coutinho] can play there. Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] can play there.

"There are more options. We can change the systems. We can do a lot of things."

Klopp confirmed that Simon Mignolet will reclaim the starting spot in goal after Loris Karius played in midweek.

Karius was unable to prevent Sevilla's Joaquin Correa from netting a second-half equaliser, which led to further criticism of Liverpool's ability to defend.

"Our fault is that we all give you the opportunity to talk about it. That's our mistake," Klopp said.

"It's a lack of concentration. Anyone who has ever played football missed the ball in whichever situation.

"For a defender, like a goalkeeper, sometimes you can play a world-class game, but in the moment you do something like this, it's a goal. That's the problem for all defenders. It's not a quality thing.

"If there would be a quality problem, and if there would have been a solution out there, then we would have done it.

"If there's no solution, nobody and no real quality issue then you have to work on it. That's what we do."

Klopp added that he was not sure "if it's the world or a Liverpool thing, but people are always looking for one thing to be angry about or not happy with."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.