Danny Ings substitution was just a 'precaution' - Liverpool U23s manager
Danny Ings was substituted during Liverpool under-23s' 1-0 defeat of Manchester City only as "a precaution."
Ings, 25, was taken off in the 36th minute of Sunday's fixture having complained of discomfort, but U23s manager Neil Critchley insisted that was done to preserve him for the first team.
"It's more a precaution than anything,'' Critchley told the club's official website.
"He felt something very early in the game and he wasn't quite right, so we're not taking any chances with Danny and there are plenty of first-team games to come.
"We'll just look after him and assess him, but I'm sure he'll be fine.''
Former Burnley striker Ings has been unavailable for much of his time at Anfield, which began in 2015, owing to serious injuries suffered in both knees.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.