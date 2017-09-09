Danny Ings substitution was just a 'precaution' - Liverpool U23s manager

An impressive Manchester City eased past 10-man Liverpool to move top of the Premier League.

Craig Burley says Sadio Mane's red card gave Man City even more of an advantage to attack Liverpool's existing weaknesses.

Danny Ings was substituted during Liverpool under-23s' 1-0 defeat of Manchester City only as "a precaution."

Ings, 25, was taken off in the 36th minute of Sunday's fixture having complained of discomfort, but U23s manager Neil Critchley insisted that was done to preserve him for the first team.

"It's more a precaution than anything,'' Critchley told the club's official website.

"He felt something very early in the game and he wasn't quite right, so we're not taking any chances with Danny and there are plenty of first-team games to come.

"We'll just look after him and assess him, but I'm sure he'll be fine.''

Former Burnley striker Ings has been unavailable for much of his time at Anfield, which began in 2015, owing to serious injuries suffered in both knees.