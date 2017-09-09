Danny Ings substitution was just a 'precaution' - Liverpool U23s manager

Previous
West Ham United
Huddersfield Town
2
0
LIVE 90' +1'
Game Details
Home: 1/500  Draw: 50/1  Away: 400/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Málaga
Las Palmas
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Desportivo Aves
Belenenses
2
1
LIVE 88'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast
SKA-Khabarovsk
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Liverpool to appeal Mane's ban - reports

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Should Coutinho start for Liverpool vs. Sevilla?

UEFA Champions League
Read

Cox: How will the five Prem clubs fare in UCL?

UEFA Champions League Michael Cox
Read

Liverpool capitulate after Mane's red

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Ask the Ref: Correct calls for Mane, Ritchie challenges?

English Premier League
Read

Ask the Ref: Correct calls for Mane, Ritchie challenges?

English Premier League
Read

Coutinho 'available' to face Sevilla - Klopp

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Five ways Sevilla can stun Liverpool

UEFA Champions League Nick Dorrington
Read

Did Sadio Mane deserve to be sent off?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Comparing Mane's red to Matt Ritchie's yellow

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Chelsea, Liverpool battle over Uruguay's Sebastian Caceres?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool aim to 'put things right' - Mignolet

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Mane's red card, Man City's brilliance

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read
Danny Ings Liverpool U23s 20170910

Ings substitution a 'precaution' - Liverpool U23s boss

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Top non-European scorers in Prem

Premier League Michael Wade
Read

Man City pass a test as Liverpool slump

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Tactics Board: Liverpool's defensive frailties

English Premier League
Read

Red card accentuated Liverpool's defensive woes

English Premier League
Read

Red card accentuated Liverpool's defensive woes

English Premier League
Read

Shambolic defending does for Liverpool

Liverpool Player Ratings Steven Kelly
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Danny Ings substitution was just a 'precaution' - Liverpool U23s manager

An impressive Manchester City eased past 10-man Liverpool to move top of the Premier League.
Craig Burley says Sadio Mane's red card gave Man City even more of an advantage to attack Liverpool's existing weaknesses.

Danny Ings was substituted during Liverpool under-23s' 1-0 defeat of Manchester City only as "a precaution."

Ings, 25, was taken off in the 36th minute of Sunday's fixture having complained of discomfort, but U23s manager Neil Critchley insisted that was done to preserve him for the first team.

"It's more a precaution than anything,'' Critchley told the club's official website.

"He felt something very early in the game and he wasn't quite right, so we're not taking any chances with Danny and there are plenty of first-team games to come.

"We'll just look after him and assess him, but I'm sure he'll be fine.''

Former Burnley striker Ings has been unavailable for much of his time at Anfield, which began in 2015, owing to serious injuries suffered in both knees.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.