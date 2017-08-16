Jurgen Klopp cautious with Trent Alexander-Arnold despite no Clyne

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp to be cautious with Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Extra Time: Real's greatness; Bale to Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rejected Coutinho bid 'watershed' moment for Liverpool

ESPN FC TV
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Martin Kelly

Kelly: Klopp has taken Reds to next level

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Klopp reveals Wagner's funny Palace advice

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Reds stars have no reason to leave

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Window casts shadow on Liverpool

Premier League W2W4 ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Coutinho better than Alexis? MLS Super Cup?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Klopp still in the dark over Coutinho

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Liverpool still looking to buy

English Premier League
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Klopp: Coutinho still out, no attitude issues

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Barca chief: Coutinho, Dembele deals tough

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Reds' defence must beware Benteke

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

Barca GM: Coutinho, Dembele deals 'close'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Inter would miss out on Coutinho windfall

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Mignolet: Liverpool 'can only play one way'

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Liverpool must address their defensive frailties

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jurgen Klopp cautious with Trent Alexander-Arnold despite no Clyne

Hoffenheim scored a late goal to give them a puncher's chance against Liverpool heading to Anfield for the second leg.
Paul Mariner says Liverpool's rejection of Barca's bid for Coutinho sends a message to fans about the club's intentions.
After their 3-3 draw with Watford, the FC panel address the concerns they continue to have with Liverpool's back-line.
Steve Nicol and the FC crew break down the positives and negatives of Liverpool's Champions League victory over Hoffenheim.

Jurgen Klopp is wary of overburdening Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite there being no timeframe on fellow right-back Nathaniel Clyne's return.

Alexander-Arnold, 18, has begun the season as the Reds' starting right-back and scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League playoff with Hoffenheim.

Klopp concedes that the academy product should not play in all of Liverpool's games before the international break, although first-choice Clyne continues to remain sidelined with a back injury.

"It would have been a good situation for Trent to play games and try to understand but I don't think we can let him play five games in 14 days or something like this so that's the situation," the Liverpool manager said.

"Because he is 18, it's about bringing the player in a better situation to deal better with the intensity of the game. He has not had the time other players have had to do this.

"Yes, he is a big talent but I think we speak too much about him. That's not my problem because I want a situation where the boy can develop, make mistakes.

"Did I laugh at the mistake he made [against Hoffenheim]? No. But it showed everything in one game.

"That's how young players are. He's a young boy with a few more skills than the others, 100 percent, but it's not just the goal or the free kick -- it was the other set pieces, the crosses were very good.

"He has a lot to learn, a lot to adapt. I can only change situations if I have the opportunities but can we have five full-backs come through? Of course not. There are a lot of challenges. Until he is 35 and 36 and finished his career it's a long way.

"Having already played and scored in the Champions League is really nice. It's a problem if you compare because there will be other situations. It's up and down a bit more with younger players."

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first Liverpool goal against Hoffenheim.

Alberto Moreno says Alexander-Arnold's impressive first-team appearances have come as "no surprise."

The Spaniard told the club's official website: "For me, as a player, I really like Trent. He's a top player and he can go on to be an incredible player.

"From training with him every day, I can tell you that he's very good. It's no surprise to me to see the way he's playing in games."

Meanwhile, Klopp has admitted he has no idea when Clyne, who missed the entire preseason, will be available for selection again.

When asked if Clyne's return had a timescale, Klopp replied: "No

"We sorted it and with all experts and everything, not just our own medical department. Having a rest and doing a program in the summer, he would be sorted. But he started again and was not. That's how medicine is.

"I have had situations like this before. For us it's another situation which is not perfect. We work on these things to find a solution."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.