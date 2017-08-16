Jurgen Klopp cautious with Trent Alexander-Arnold despite no Clyne

Hoffenheim scored a late goal to give them a puncher's chance against Liverpool heading to Anfield for the second leg.

Jurgen Klopp is wary of overburdening Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite there being no timeframe on fellow right-back Nathaniel Clyne's return.

Alexander-Arnold, 18, has begun the season as the Reds' starting right-back and scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League playoff with Hoffenheim.

Klopp concedes that the academy product should not play in all of Liverpool's games before the international break, although first-choice Clyne continues to remain sidelined with a back injury.

"It would have been a good situation for Trent to play games and try to understand but I don't think we can let him play five games in 14 days or something like this so that's the situation," the Liverpool manager said.

"Because he is 18, it's about bringing the player in a better situation to deal better with the intensity of the game. He has not had the time other players have had to do this.

"Yes, he is a big talent but I think we speak too much about him. That's not my problem because I want a situation where the boy can develop, make mistakes.

"Did I laugh at the mistake he made [against Hoffenheim]? No. But it showed everything in one game.

"That's how young players are. He's a young boy with a few more skills than the others, 100 percent, but it's not just the goal or the free kick -- it was the other set pieces, the crosses were very good.

"He has a lot to learn, a lot to adapt. I can only change situations if I have the opportunities but can we have five full-backs come through? Of course not. There are a lot of challenges. Until he is 35 and 36 and finished his career it's a long way.

"Having already played and scored in the Champions League is really nice. It's a problem if you compare because there will be other situations. It's up and down a bit more with younger players."

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first Liverpool goal against Hoffenheim.

Alberto Moreno says Alexander-Arnold's impressive first-team appearances have come as "no surprise."

The Spaniard told the club's official website: "For me, as a player, I really like Trent. He's a top player and he can go on to be an incredible player.

"From training with him every day, I can tell you that he's very good. It's no surprise to me to see the way he's playing in games."

Meanwhile, Klopp has admitted he has no idea when Clyne, who missed the entire preseason, will be available for selection again.

When asked if Clyne's return had a timescale, Klopp replied: "No

"We sorted it and with all experts and everything, not just our own medical department. Having a rest and doing a program in the summer, he would be sorted. But he started again and was not. That's how medicine is.

"I have had situations like this before. For us it's another situation which is not perfect. We work on these things to find a solution."

