Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho aiming to 'do even better than last season'

Philippe Coutinho wants to improve on his impressive 2016-17 campaign after returning to Liverpool preseason training on Tuesday.

Coutinho, 25, scored a career-best 14 goals in all competitions last season and was influential in helping Jurgen Klopp's side achieving a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He arrived at Melwood, the club's training ground, on Tuesday, slightly later than the majority of his Liverpool teammates due to his international commitments over the summer.

"I am working; every day I try to improve and I hope this season I can do even better than the last season," he told the club's official website. "I am always aiming to improve.

"It was a good season. Of course, we wanted to win something, but we are ready here to start again to do everything to have a better season.

"Everyone has big confidence and this is the key for the players. I am confident -- I think everyone is."

Philippe Coutinho was a driving force behind Liverpool finishing in the top four.

Coutinho added: "I am very happy to be back here and I am ready to start preseason.

"I had a very good summer with my family and friends in Brazil and had enough time to rest and enjoy it. To be honest, it was not that hot there... but still a little bit warmer than here!

"But it was nice to come back in and see my teammates here today. I am not training with them yet, but soon I will be back with them and I am looking forward to that."

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is aiming for regular first-team football as he hopes to put his injury frustrations behind him.

Last season saw the 20-year-old return from a 13-month injury layoff, but he only went on to make three appearances for the senior side.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says the newly promoted Premier League side have "registered" their interest in a loan move for Gomez.

However, sources have told ESPN FC that Klopp will take a look at the majority of the Liverpool's youngsters throughout preseason before deciding whether to sanction loan moves.

"The main thing is getting regular football," Gomez said. "I just want to get back to enjoying my football and playing consistently.

"I think that's something I've missed over the last couple of seasons with the injury, but now it's all in front of me. I just have to put in the work and be prepared to do it.

"This team, with this manager, it has all the attributes to be a top season and obviously with European football this season that's a great stage to play on. It's just nice to be back amongst it."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.