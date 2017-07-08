Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho aiming to 'do even better than last season'

Previous
United States
Martinique
2
1
LIVE 75'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Panama
Nicaragua
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Miami FC
FC Cincinnati
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Jacksonville Armada
Puerto Rico FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portugal U19
Netherlands U19
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England U19
Czech Rep U19
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
MSK Zilina
FC Copenhagen
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundalk
Rosenborg
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Klopp sidelines at Tranmer friendly 170712

Klopp to nervous Reds fans: 'We have time'

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Extra Time: Liverpool's title aspirations

ESPN FC TV
Read
Tranmere RoversTranmere Rovers
LiverpoolLiverpool
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Mane to miss Liverpool's trip to Hong Kong

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Robbie Fowler's return to Liverpool in 2006 was met with celebration from Reds supporters.

Fowler's return surpasses Rooney

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read

Adam Lallana's latest fashion faux pas

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Coutinho aiming to improve on last season

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Extra Time: Liverpool, Chelsea transfer woes

ESPN FC TV
Read

Macintosh: Worrying time for Liverpool fans?

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read

Salah's Liverpool debut delayed by immigration

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Liverpool submit Melwood housing plan

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Liverpool players tired after double sessions in preseason training

Liverpool stars broken by Klopp's preseason punishment

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Solanke: Liverpool let young players shine

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Roma boss unhappy with Salah remark

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read

Solanke seals long-awaited Liverpool move

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

What Reds can learn this summer

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

Suarez: Liverpool 'should always be' in UCL

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Klopp: Ward in contention for No. 1 spot

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Biggest questions facing the biggest clubs

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Most expensive Premier League transfers

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho aiming to 'do even better than last season'

Paul Mariner questions why Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been hesitant to sign new players this summer transfer window.
ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Glenn Price feels the club must add strength in depth to compete for the title next season.
With reports linking RB Leipzig's Naby Keita with a move to Liverpool, Raphael Honigstein discusses what he could bring to Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho wants to improve on his impressive 2016-17 campaign after returning to Liverpool preseason training on Tuesday.

Coutinho, 25, scored a career-best 14 goals in all competitions last season and was influential in helping Jurgen Klopp's side achieving a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He arrived at Melwood, the club's training ground, on Tuesday, slightly later than the majority of his Liverpool teammates due to his international commitments over the summer.

"I am working; every day I try to improve and I hope this season I can do even better than the last season," he told the club's official website. "I am always aiming to improve.

"It was a good season. Of course, we wanted to win something, but we are ready here to start again to do everything to have a better season.

"Everyone has big confidence and this is the key for the players. I am confident -- I think everyone is."

Philippe Coutinho was a driving force behind Liverpool finishing in the top four.

Coutinho added: "I am very happy to be back here and I am ready to start preseason.

"I had a very good summer with my family and friends in Brazil and had enough time to rest and enjoy it. To be honest, it was not that hot there... but still a little bit warmer than here!

"But it was nice to come back in and see my teammates here today. I am not training with them yet, but soon I will be back with them and I am looking forward to that."

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is aiming for regular first-team football as he hopes to put his injury frustrations behind him.

Last season saw the 20-year-old return from a 13-month injury layoff, but he only went on to make three appearances for the senior side.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says the newly promoted Premier League side have "registered" their interest in a loan move for Gomez.

However, sources have told ESPN FC that Klopp will take a look at the majority of the Liverpool's youngsters throughout preseason before deciding whether to sanction loan moves.

"The main thing is getting regular football," Gomez said. "I just want to get back to enjoying my football and playing consistently.

"I think that's something I've missed over the last couple of seasons with the injury, but now it's all in front of me. I just have to put in the work and be prepared to do it.

"This team, with this manager, it has all the attributes to be a top season and obviously with European football this season that's a great stage to play on. It's just nice to be back amongst it."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.