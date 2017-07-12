Dominic Solanke seals long-awaited Liverpool move after Chelsea exit

Dominic Solanke helped England capture the Under-20 World Cup this summer.

Dominic Solanke completed his long-awaited move to Liverpool on Monday.

The 19-year-old was out of contract at Chelsea, and Liverpool had confirmed in May that he would be moving to Anfield.

And after starring for England at the Under-20 World Cup -- where he won the Golden Ball -- Solanke said he was ready to get started at his new club.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," the striker, who will wear No. 29, told Liverpool's website.

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here."

Due to Solanke's age, Liverpool will have to pay Chelsea a compensation fee for their part in the player's development, possibly in the region of £2-3 million, which will be decided by a Premier League tribunal.

The teenager made just one senior appearance for the Blues in 2014 and enjoyed a successful spell out on loan at Vitesse Arnhem during the 2015-16 campaign, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances.

