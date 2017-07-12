Previous
San Jose Earthquakes
LA Galaxy
3
2
FT
Game Details
Coritiba FBC
Sport
0
3
FT
Game Details
Costa Rica
Canada
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Honduras
French Guiana
2:00 AM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
United States
Martinique
12:30 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Game Details
Panama
Nicaragua
10:30 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
MSK Zilina
FC Copenhagen
6:15 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Leg 1
Game Details
Miami FC
FC Cincinnati
11:30 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Dominic Solanke seals long-awaited Liverpool move after Chelsea exit

Dominic Solanke helped England capture the Under-20 World Cup this summer.

Dominic Solanke completed his long-awaited move to Liverpool on Monday.

The 19-year-old was out of contract at Chelsea, and Liverpool had confirmed in May that he would be moving to Anfield.

And after starring for England at the Under-20 World Cup -- where he won the Golden Ball -- Solanke said he was ready to get started at his new club.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," the striker, who will wear No. 29, told Liverpool's website.

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here."

Due to Solanke's age, Liverpool will have to pay Chelsea a compensation fee for their part in the player's development, possibly in the region of £2-3 million, which will be decided by a Premier League tribunal.

The teenager made just one senior appearance for the Blues in 2014 and enjoyed a successful spell out on loan at Vitesse Arnhem during the 2015-16 campaign, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

