Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
LiverpoolLiverpool
0
1
FT
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool's attacking style makes defending 'difficult' - Joel Matip

Steve Nicol hopes Jurgen Klopp spends many years at Liverpool but finds it unlikely that Anfield will be the last coaching stop for the German.
Jurgen Klopp is not bothered by Alberto Moreno's miss on an open net in Liverpool's win at West Brom.
Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Liverpool's win over West Brom, calling the Hawthorns one of the toughest places to visit.
Craig Burley says Liverpool's favourable remaining schedule puts them in the driver's seat to finish in the top four.
Liverpool scored just before halftime and held off West Brom for a narrow away victory.

Joel Matip has told Sport Bild that Liverpool's full-on attacking style is the reason for their leaky defence this season.

Liverpool have conceded 40 goals in the Premier League so far during the 2016-17 campaign -- comfortably the most by any team in the top five.

However, Matip says their league-leading 69 goals scored this term has helped make up for their problems at the back, with Champions League qualification now in sight with five games remaining.

"We know that we have to improve our defence," Matip, who has made 24 league appearances, said. "But it's also the style of play which makes it difficult in England.

"It's up and down all the time, and the tactical systems sometimes go to pieces. You are vulnerable, and you especially see that with teams like us who are strong going forward.

"But thank God we also score the most goals."

Joel Matip made almost 200 appearances for Schalke during seven seasons with the club.

The centre-half joined Liverpool in the summer, arriving on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Schalke.

He has had an impressive first season on Merseyside, although Matip admits he had to adapt to the physical nature of English football.

"It might sound like a cliche, but it's just more physical in Premier League, especially those teams from the bottom third where real 'bulls' are flying into the box. It's a different kind of rigorousness," Matip added.

"I have the impression some teams design their match around it. And it's a real fight in the box because of it.

"It's different with the top teams where the key aspect is footballing skills."

Matip says he held talks with manager Jurgen Klopp prior to agreeing a move to Anfield but insists the decision to end his 16-year association with Schalke was not entirely down to him.

"I didn't only join Liverpool because of Klopp, but I had good talks with him," Matip said. "The whole package just suited me. I was looking for a new experience in my life.

"And if Liverpool's an option, you don't have to consider for too long. I was convinced straight away.

"It gave me goose bumps when I heard 'You'll Never Walk Alone' out there on the pitch for the first time.

"My girlfriend, Larissa, and I feel at home here. We moved from one working-class town into the next."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

