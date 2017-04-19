Jurgen Klopp: Premier League's intensity 'a notch above' Bundesliga

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Liverpool's win over West Brom, calling the Hawthorns one of the toughest places to visit.

Jurgen Klopp has told Sport1 that he considers the Premier League to be tougher than the Bundesliga due to its intensity and the resources available to English sides.

Klopp managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga before becoming Liverpool boss in October 2015.

In December it was revealed that net annual spending by English clubs in the global transfer market exceeded $1 billion for the first time, with German sides' net spend coming in at $217.7 million.

The Liverpool manager also says the busy schedule and physical demands of the Premier League is a reason why just one English team -- Leicester City -- reached the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League this season.

Liverpool could find themselves in Europe's top club competition next season as they currently sit third in the Premier League with five matches of the season left to play.

"The league's super intense, it demands a lot from you," Klopp said of the Premier League. "It's a notch above the Bundesliga.

"Because there are more teams, two cup competitions with replays or two semifinals in the League Cup. Thus, all those teams fighting for the top positions with you are certainly not only throwing with cotton wool balls.

"They've got a pretty decent financial background and a giant quality in their squad because of it."

He added: "That English clubs have not performed that well in the Champions League is also down to the increasing intensity of the league.

"The competition is higher. The money is there, it's like a closed circuit. It's not gone, it is just with someone else. That's why the transfer fees in England are that high. The money is just redirected. And if they snap up someone from abroad, the financial power is there also.

Jurgen Klopp has managed in both the Bundesliga and Premier League.

"The squads are really strong. But the number of games takes strength and Monaco, for instance, took advantage of it against Manchester City [in the Champions League]."

In his first season at Liverpool, Klopp guided the club to the final of the Europa League, beating his former club Dortmund on the way in a dramatic quarterfinal tie.

Despite taking the lead in the final in Basel, Liverpool lost to holders Sevilla 3-1 after a second-half turnaround from the Spanish side.

"I was in a state of emergency," Klopp said of the Dortmund encounter. "To prepare for such a match five months after I started here, seven months after I left BVB on amicable terms, was a personal challenge. Looking back today, the last 30 minutes was one of the most emotional half-hours I ever experienced.

"Having eliminated my old club, it would have been nicer to win the title in the end. But it wasn't to be. Maybe also because of the intensity of the BVB match. We had nothing to add in the second half of the final. We were on our last legs and then stood no chance against Sevilla."

Liverpool have not won the English top-flight title since 1990, but Klopp says everyone at the club is doing all they can to try to end that drought.

"We can't have any doubts, but rather work on making it one day," Klopp said. "If you are convinced that the right folks work on it, then you can also believe in it. I believe that this joint effort makes it significantly more likely."

Meanwhile, after the club completed a senior management restructure, Peter Moore will now take up a position as Liverpool's chief executive officer, replacing Ian Ayre, who departed at the end of February.

Klopp welcomed the arrival of the Merseyside-born EA Sports boss, saying the appointment will relieve the workload on individuals all around the club.

"The club is solely represented through my face, and there are various reasons why that doesn't make that much sense," he said. "You could spread a few things in order to be able to fight 100 percent on all fronts in various situations.

"Peter Moore is set to take over this job. He not only worked successfully at EA Sports, but moreover he's from Liverpool, emigrated to the United States to work there. He's very much looking forward to head the club. That's a great choice and a wonderful story.

"Ian Ayre was a very important person. But he's no longer around. This vacancy needs to be filled [as soon as possible]."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.