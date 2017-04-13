Jurgen Klopp suggests retirement after Liverpool tenure ends

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Liverpool's win over West Brom, calling the Hawthorns one of the toughest places to visit.

The 49-year-old began his career at Mainz before taking the reins for seven seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he led the club to two Bundesliga titles and a berth in the Champions League final before stepping down at the end of the 2014-15 season.

He signed on at Liverpool in October of 2015 in the wake of Brendan Rodgers' sacking, and suggested to Sport1 on Monday that the Anfield club could be his final stop.

"I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over," Klopp said.

"There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. I would say it is very unlikely I will become a club-hopper all of a sudden.

"On the contrary, it is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects."

Jurgen Klopp says there's a good chance Liverpool will win titles under his watch.

Klopp has the Reds third in the Premier League table this campaign after failing to bring silverware to Anfield in his first year in charge, losing in the final of the EFC Cup and Europa League last season.

However, he's confident a trophy will come under his watch, if he's able to complete his contract which runs out in 2022.

"If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here," he added.

"I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies."

