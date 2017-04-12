Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Highlights
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Barcelona links to Phillippe Coutinho don't worry Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Steve Nicol says Jurgen Klopp has a "slim to zero" chance of getting the reinforcements Liverpool need this summer.
Paul Mariner breaks down the key points he's looking for in the next Premier League season.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is surprised Sadio Mane was left off the six-man short list for PFA Player of the Year.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says he is not in the least fazed by Barcelona's reported interest in Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool in January, but reports out of Spain linking Coutinho to joining up with his countryman Neymar at the Camp Nou have increased in recent weeks.

However, the Liverpool Echo reported on Sunday that Liverpool have already informed Barcelona that there will be no talks over a transfer, while Klopp said he welcomes the interest and has no doubts over Coutinho's state of mind.

"Actually, I think it's positive when there is interest," Klopp said. "It shows it's good. I am not concerned because I think Phil fits really well and comfortably here.

"He had a difficult time with injury, coming back fighting for shape, I would say. That's normal. In the last three games, you can see immediately, when he is in a little bit of shape, how big the difference is he can have in a game.

"That's wonderful for us. I am not concerned, actually, because we give the boys enough perspective that they really want to be part of this for the next few years."

Liverpool are not concerned that Philippe Coutinho will leave Anfield for Barcelona this summer.

Coutinho has nine goals in the Premier League this season, his highest total yet, and Liverpool will look to dangle the carrot of Champions League football next season by finishing in the top four.

They have a six-point advantage over Everton and Manchester United in the fourth spot ahead of Sunday's game at West Brom, but Klopp said he doesn't expect the race to end anytime soon.

"When I look at my history, I'm sure it will go on to the last day of the season," Klopp said.  "Most of the time, it has been like this actually, so we have to be prepared.

"If we can sort something early, then we should try, but I'm not sure that will be possible, because we all want to go there.

"There are interesting fixtures over the next few weeks. It's a good moment to watch the Premier League. There are lots of exciting things to go for."

