Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/10 
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Ben Woodburn's Liverpool future bright after 'electric' display - Garrity

Woodburn celeb vs Leeds 161129
Ben Woodburn celebrates his goal in the League Cup against Leeds.

Liverpool under-23s interim manager Mike Garrity believes Ben Woodburn has the required mentality to have a promising future in the game.

Woodburn, who became Liverpool's youngest-ever goal scorer in November, scored two goals and provided two assists for the U23s on the weekend in their 6-2 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup.

The forward has made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp's first team this campaign, including three starts.

Garrity hailed the 17-year-old's display at Curzon Ashton and praised the application of the Wales youth international.

"Going forward Ben was electric, he was really good," Garrity told the club's official website.

"His second goal of the game was the highlight for me with the way he took that first touch and then his left-footed shot into the top corner of the net. It was a special goal.

"Ben has got a lovely temperament. He never gets too far ahead of himself and he never gets too low.

"He works really hard, he knows his place and at this moment in time he is doing very, very well. He has got a bright future ahead of him."

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson's two goals against Huddersfield took his season tally to 24.

As a reward for his excellent performances with the U23s this season, the U23s captain made his first-team debut in the FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle last month.

"Harry affects the game in the right way," Garrity added. "He worked really hard and his quality was good in the final third, and when he picked the ball up in those areas he looked quite dangerous.

"Again it's nice for him to get a couple of goals and an assist so long may it continue."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

