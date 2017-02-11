Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool set for mid-season warm-weather training

Liverpool pick up their first Premier League win of 2017 with the help of a Sadio Mane brace to down Tottenham.

Steve Nicol defends his decision not to pick Liverpool against Spurs, but says their performance was no surprise.

Jurgen Klopp is pleased to see Liverpool get back to winning ways, especially with his trademarked offensive style.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to take his side on warm-weather training as part of a mid-season break.

Liverpool secured their first Premier League win of 2017 as Sadio Mane scored twice to clinch a 2-0 victory over Tottenahm Hotspur on Sunday.

The result followed a run of one win -- against Plymouth in their FA Cup replay -- from 10 matches during a congested fixture schedule.

The Reds are not in action again until Feb. 27, allowing Klopp's players a chance to rest and prepare ahead of their match at Leicester City.

#LFC are planning to do warm-weather training during this lengthy break. Spain is the likely destination, but it will be finalised today. - Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) February 12, 2017

Liverpool look set to head to Spain for their training, with reports claiming La Manga will be their destination.

Klopp said at the weekend: "It's not a shame. I love football but I have no problem with now having a few days where we can really train.

"A little bit of rest, then we really start a preseason, that's how we understand it.

"We want to use the time that we have then, and hopefully everybody can see that would make sense.

"Now we're back in this race and we have to use this situation -- even when we didn't perform fantastically in January, we're still in a really good position in the league.

"It's not that we have no idea about it, but of course you need the boys in the best shape. For this moment we are there. We now have 14, 15 days -- two or three days' rest for the boys, then pre-season [ready] for the rest of the season."

