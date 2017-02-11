Jordan Henderson called team meeting ahead of Liverpool win over Tottenham

Liverpool pick up their first Premier League win of 2017 with the help of a Sadio Mane brace to down Tottenham.

Steve Nicol defends his decision not to pick Liverpool against Spurs, but says their performance was no surprise.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has credited captain Jordan Henderson for his side's return to winning ways.

Fourth-placed Liverpool secured their first Premier League win of 2017 with an impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as Sadio Mane grabbed both goals.

Jurgen Klopp's had endured a poor run of form going into the match, and Lallana has revealed how Henderson gathered the squad together in a bid to unify the players.

Lallana said: "It was the team captain who got us together. He wanted it to happen.

Liverpool Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"We knew as players we had to take responsibility. It was up to us to respond. The manager can say as much as he likes and tell us what he wants us to do and what attitude he wants us to have, but we have to do it.

"Credit to Jordan for calling the meeting, credit to everyone for participating and credit to everyone for performing. It wasn't just him who spoke, the senior players spoke, the non-senior players, everyone. It was good, and refreshing.

"As long as it is not personal, just purely professional, there is no harm reminding each other what we need and what we want from each other. It was very open and I came out of that meeting knowing that every one of those players is together and intent on turning things around. There was a sense of everyone coming together."

Liverpool endured a number of disappointing results before their victory over Tottenham, including losses at home to Swansea City and away to Hull City.

"The minute we have a couple of bad results, we are going to keep on answering critics and proving people wrong," Lallana said. "But losing together can help you in the long run. This run we have been on has brought us closer. It is not one individual against the press or whoever is saying bad things. Let's dig deep when we have to. It was good.

"We didn't have any excuses in January and there were no excuses for our performance against Hull and no excuses for not beating Swansea at home. It is about us proving to everyone that we don't just perform against the top teams. "We know we need to be more consistent. The way we performed here was remarkable."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.