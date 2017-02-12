Jurgen Klopp: Fast start was key for Liverpool in beating Tottenham

Craig Burley sees Liverpool's 2-0 win over Spurs as a rejuvenating confidence boost to gain momentum from.

LIVERPOOL -- Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's fast start was crucial in their impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Reds recorded their first Premier League win of 2017 with dominant display against Mauricio Pochettino's second-placed Spurs.

Sadio Mane's two first-half goals were the difference at Anfield, with the Senegalese winger breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute before doubling Liverpool's advantage two minutes later.

Speaking at his postmatch news conference, Klopp said: "I thought it made sense that we showed it from the first second.

"Of course we spoke about this, but it's not the first time. We were from the first second really in the game. The first pass we were there. Each pass they played was, for us, an invitation to chase. That was really good and it was a key for the game.

"It's really difficult to wait for things in football while you have to play Premier League football. It's not that we only waited, but we knew about a few problems. Hopefully we can sort them for the rest of the season, it will be very important.

"Tonight [we were] really under pressure and it was a really good sign. Nice."

On Mane's performance, Klopp added: "You need somebody who scores at the end. He did fantastic and he could have scored a third.

"It's no problem for me to talk about such a wonderful performance from Sadio tonight but Roberto Firmino -- I'm not sure I saw a better game from a striker without scoring. He had sprints after 92 minutes, 60 and 70 yards -- it's unbelievable.

"Of course we missed Sadio in January -- each team in the world would have missed him.

"That's all part of the truth, but it's not that we played 20 games really bad. We played a few ones, but now we are back in this race and we have to use this situation.

"Even when we didn't perform fantastic in January, we are still in a really good position in the league."

Jurgen Klopp's long wait for a Premier League victory ended with Saturday's win.

Liverpool, meanwhile, now face a lengthy wait to return to action following their elimination from the FA Cup.

The Reds' next game sees them travel to Leicester City on Feb. 27, with Klopp hoping to use the time in between that match as another "preseason" for his players.

"We have now 14 or 15 days -- two or three days rest for the boys. [It's] preseason for the rest of the season," Klopp said. "That's how we understand it. We have to use this.

"Whatever I could say tonight, in a very good mood obviously, would not help. We have to use the time and show then again that we are there.

"I love football but I have no problem with a few days where we can really train. A little bit of rest for the boys and then we start really a preseason.

"I would not be happier if we could play tomorrow again, so it's all OK."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.