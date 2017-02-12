Philippe Coutinho trying too hard since return from injury - Jurgen Klopp

Steve Nicol expects a strong showing from Liverpool against Spurs, but sees the two sides playing to a draw,

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho has been trying too hard to recapture his best form following his return from injury.

Coutinho made a comeback last month after spending nearly seven weeks on the sideline with ankle ligament damage.

The Brazil international's rustiness has coincided with Liverpool's recent dreadful run of form, but Klopp says the 24-year-old is ready to get back to his best in Saturday's encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

"Yes, we try everything," Klopp said. "Phil is the type of guy who takes everything in games. It's not been easy for him. He takes all the responsibility in the world. Yeah, [he tries to do too much]. That's him.

"He has had a very good week in training. We have seen some very good signs from him."

The Liverpool boss, meanwhile, expects a similar response from Sadio Mane following his first start since returning from the African Nations Cup.

The Senegal international started in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Hull City and Klopp has also been impressed by what he has seen from Mane at Melwood this week.

"It was the same thing with Sadio coming back from Africa," Klopp added. "You saw the first half, you saw the second half and you think: 'OK, that is not how he usually is.'

"You cannot know before. You have to take it. But he is another one who has had a really good week in training. That's how it is."

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Philippe Coutinho is close to rediscovering his form.

Ahead of Spurs' visit to Anfield this weekend, Liverpool have won just one game in their last 10 matches -- a 1-0 victory over League Two Plymouth Argyle in a FA Cup third-round replay.

Klopp says he has been battling to find solutions to combat Liverpool's woes, rather than feeling sorry for himself.

"I am the guy who's responsible. It's down to me," Klopp said. "I don't sit at home and criticise myself and take a bath in self-pity.

"I know about the things that I did. I did all the things I did because I was convinced they were right. Did I have another alternative? I'm not sure. It's not about finding them.

"I'm sure a lot of people will have criticised me. That's absolutely fine as long as there is a point in the week where you think: 'OK! Enough. Let's go again!'

"We have to accept that we cannot be champions this year. But there is still everything else to go for. The second Holy Grail? That's what we have to fight for. We have to go for it.

"It is all the more difficult with these results in your bag but, as long as we accept it, that is part of the job. You win? Everything is good, unbelievable! You lose? Oh my God! It's too much too.

"We have to stay in the middle. The boys are still really good players. I am still an absolutely OK manager. That didn't change because of a few bad results."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.