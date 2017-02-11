Liverpool ban The Sun newspaper from matches and all club premises

The 96 fans who died at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 have been cleared of any blame.

LIVERPOOL -- British newspaper The Sun have confirmed Liverpool FC have banned its reporters from club premises.

The newspaper has faced fierce opposition from the public on Merseyside ever since its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, where it falsely alleged Liverpool fans stole from the dead and obstructed the emergency services.

Last year, an inquest into the Hillsborough disaster ruled that the 96 supporters had been unlawfully killed and cleared fans of any blame.

The Sun's reporters had been allowed to attend Liverpool matches and Melwood, the club's training ground, for news conferences, but they will now no longer be granted access.

The newspaper was previously barred from exclusive interviews with Liverpool players or any member of staff.

Campaigners "Total Eclipse of The S*n" held high-level discussions with officials from the club ahead of the ban.

A spokesperson for Liverpool told ESPN FC that they would not be commenting on the matter.

The Sun issued the following statement: "The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

"Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football. The Sun can reassure readers this won't affect our full football coverage.

"The Sun deeply regrets its reporting of the tragic events at Hillsborough and understands the damage caused by those reports is still felt by many in the city.

"A new generation of journalists on the paper congratulate the families on the hard fought victory they have achieved through the inquest. It is to their credit that the truth has emerged and, whilst we can't undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool."

