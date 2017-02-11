Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
LiverpoolLiverpool
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Daniel Sturridge and Liverpool were denied a berth in the EFL Cup final on Wednesday.

Sturridge not delivering at Liverpool

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read
Daniel Sturridge & Jurgen Klopp

Rush: Liverpool need Sturridge for top four

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Lallana in line for new contract - reports

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: In my dreams we can win 14 games

Ian Rush insists a top four finish for Liverpool would be deemed a successful season.
Ian Rush expects Liverpool to gain at least a draw when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield.

LIVERPOOL -- Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have lost their "flow" in recent months but says he "dreams" that his side can remain unbeaten from now till the end of the season.

Liverpool have won just one of their last 10 matches and have dropped to fifth in the Premier League standings ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Anfield on Saturday evening.

"We recognised at one point we lost the flow, of course," Klopp told a news conference at Melwood on Friday afternoon. "In this moment, you don't only lose the flow and then you have this player out and this player is coming back but no rhythm.

"In a good moment it's not a problem, but it's really rare that one player is out and then the other player who comes in is in a world-class situation because of playing not for a long time.

"In this moment, I understand and respect that you have all these questions, but I'm not interested in what was.

"I'm much more interested in what will happen and what will be, and what we can do.

"In my dreams we can win 14 games. I know how it sounds but I cannot change my dreams actually. That's what I'm working for.

Jurgen Klopp is dreaming of an upturn in form in the remaining months of the season.

"And after these 14 games, it's another moment when we watch back and use all the experiences, all the things we learned about each other.

"Then we will make decisions that will help us in the next season -- that's the plan."

Meanwhile, Klopp refused to openly discuss reports stating Adam Lallana was close to signing a new long-term contract at the club.

Both The Times and Daily Telegraph reported that the midfielder was in line to pen a new deal lasting till 2021 and would be paid a similar wage to that of Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new five-year contract last month and earns around £150,000 per week.

"First of all, Adam is a very important player for the squad, with a pretty long contract still," Klopp said. "How close [is he to signing a new contract]? We won't talk about this, but it says nothing about his importance in the squad and in the team if we negotiate or not.

"How it is always: we speak with the player and then we have to speak to agents. When something is decided then we [will] inform you immediately, but not before."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

