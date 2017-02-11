Jurgen Klopp has 'decided nothing' on starting Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet

Ian Rush expects Liverpool to gain at least a draw when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield.

Ian Rush insists misfiring striker Daniel Sturridge is key to Liverpool's push to qualify for the Champions League.

Ian Rush insists a top four finish for Liverpool would be deemed a successful season.

LIVERPOOL -- Jurgen Klopp insists he has made no decision on who will start in goal for Liverpool in Saturday's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Reports emerged on Thursday evening stating that the Liverpool manager was ready to reinstall Loris Karius as the starting goalkeeper for the Spurs match following Simon Mignolet's recent poor run of form.

Mignolet replaced Kairus as No. 1 keeper in early December after the summer signing from Mainz initially struggled during his first few months at the club.

However, Klopp dismissed the recent reports at a news conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the encounter with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"Who said that I decided this? It's a rumour," Klopp said. "Ah, it's been reported! Oh my God.

"No, I have decided nothing in this case. Obviously, we had not 100 fantastic games in a row so that involves different players, myself and everything. It's not that we make a decision like this in this moment.

"There's nothing to say about [this] actually. It's not right that anybody could have this information.

"Whoever gave you the information, please delete him from your information list."

Loris Karius could start in goal over Simon Mignolet this weekend, though Jurgen Klopp would not reveal his plans.

Meanwhile, the Reds boss said he will have to check on the fitness of Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana for the weekend fixture.

Lovren did not play in the 2-0 defeat at Hull City because of a knee issue, while Lallana has been forced to miss training sessions at Melwood this week with an Achilles problem.

"It's not 100 percent certain if Dejan Lovren can train today, [there's] still problems," Klopp added. "But we still have hope that it is possible, so we'll see in a few minutes.

"Adam Lallana was out for two days with a little problem with the Achilles. We have to see. He's willing and we want, for sure, to try that he can train today and then he is available for tomorrow, because it was only two days.

"Ragnar Klavan has had a real bacterial infection, so was six days in bed and lost a little bit of weight. He was running the day before yesterday, and yesterday felt much better. He's involved in training today but we have to see what we can do with him."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.