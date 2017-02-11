Liverpool players owe Klopp, fans 'big performance' vs. Spurs - Clyne

Ian Rush insists a top four finish for Liverpool would be deemed a successful season.

Ahead of Saturday's clash at Anfield, Mauricio Pochettino believes Liverpool have one of the best squads in Europe.

Ian Rush insists misfiring striker Daniel Sturridge is key to Liverpool's push to qualify for the Champions League.

Ian Rush expects Liverpool to gain at least a draw when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield.

A James Milner penalty and Danny Rose second half goal saw the fierce Tottenham and Liverpool rivalry end in a stalemate.

Nathaniel Clyne insists Liverpool's players owe manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's supporters a much-improved performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening following a dreadful run of form.

The Reds have won just one game in their last 10 matches and find themselves fifth in the Premier League ahead of the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Clyne says the Liverpool dressing room is eager to respond to last weekend's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Liverpool Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur 5:30 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

"We know that we owe the manager and the fans a big performance," Clyne told the Liverpool Echo. "It wasn't good enough against Hull and there has to be a response. The fans will be up for it and we need to give them a boost.

"We haven't won at home for a while and we have got to put that right. It won't be easy because Tottenham are a very good side. But we've got the ability to beat them.

"We've proved we can beat anyone in this league this season and we need to get back on track.

"We've put what happened against Hull to bed. We can't dwell on that any longer. Now it's about what we've got coming up.

"We've worked on a lot of things this week -- set pieces, defending as a team and also our movements when we attack. It's been about what we need to do as a team to get the three points.

"We've got 14 games to go and there's a lot to play for. I still believe we've got the quality to finish in that top four."

Nathaniel Clyne believes Liverpool are good enough to beat Tottenham.

Liverpool last tasted victory on Jan. 18 -- a 1-0 victory over League Two Plymouth Argyle in a FA Cup third round replay.

Since then, Klopp's side have crashed out of two cup competitions and are now battling for Champions League qualification instead of the league title.

Clyne is unsure what the exact reason for the downturn in form is, but believes tiredness is playing no part.

"It's difficult to put your finger on it," he added. "It's been up and down for us. In the first half of the season we were flying. We were creating a lot of chances and scoring a lot of goals. Come the start of this year we hit a bad patch.

"I don't think we can use fatigue as an excuse. Other clubs have played the same number of games as us. We just haven't been performing at the same level as we did earlier in the season.

"In a lot of games teams have sat deep and made it very difficult for us to break them down. They play counter-attack football -- trying to restrict our strengths and target any weaknesses.

"But teams also sat back against us earlier in the season. The difference then was that we were firing on all cylinders and the goals were being shared around.

"Confidence is bound to be a factor when you're losing games but we all still believe in each other and we believe in the manager."

