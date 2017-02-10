Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool set-up makes it 'easier' against big teams

Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool should've done much more business during the January transfer window.

A James Milner penalty and Danny Rose second half goal saw the fierce Tottenham and Liverpool rivalry end in a stalemate.

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol says he wouldn't bet a penny on Jurgen Klopp's side finishing in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp is more disappointed with Liverpool's performance and spirit than the losing result itself.

Georginio Wijnaldum believes the visit of Tottenham Hotspur provides the ideal opportunity for Liverpool to get their season back on track.

Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to win a Premier League match in 2017 and have collected just three points from five matches, which has seen them drop out of the top four for the first time since September.

But Liverpool have 13 points from seven matches against the current top six and are yet to be beaten by one of their Champions League-chasing rivals, something that gives Wijnaldum hope.

"To be fair, in the big games it's been the best kind of football we've played this season, so I think it's easier for everyone to perform in those kind of games," Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website.

"I don't think it's only me, but the whole team. It makes it easier for me because if we deliver as a team, it is easier for each player to show their quality -- and that's what I've had in the big games.

"I'm lucky that I scored important goals in those games. It's easy to say the performance against big teams [has been good] but I think it is the whole team who performs against a big team."

Georginio Wijnaldum has scored against Chelsea and Manchester City this season.

January was a terrible month for Liverpool's ambitions as they exited the FA Cup and EFL Cup and slipped from title contenders at the start to clinging on to Champions League hopes at the end.

Nine matches -- the most of any of their rivals -- had an effect but Wijnaldum said that was not an excuse.

"People from outside ask us the reason we're not performing as good as before; they ask you is it [the number of] games that we've played, because we've played a lot of games in a row but other teams have had the same and didn't drop points and we did," he added.

"Sometimes you're in a flow and sometimes not. We're in a situation where we're not in a flow but we must have confidence and faith we can change it.

"We showed it against Chelsea [in a 1-1 draw last month] but we have to show that against other teams we're playing against.

"But now we must make sure we get back on track, play like we did before to get more confidence and start winning games."