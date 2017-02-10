Liverpool need Daniel Sturridge to ensure top-four finish - Ian Rush

Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool should've done much more business during the January transfer window.

Sturridge has struggled to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans this campaign, making just nine starts in all competitions, while only scoring two goals in the Premier League.

Liverpool have won just one game in their last 10 matches, and currently lie fifth in the league standings.

"Daniel Sturridge is probably the most gifted striker we have got," Rush said. "I was made up that he didn't go in January and I hope he is still here next year but you have got to fight for your place. I think he will fight for his place.

"One thing for certain this year is that we will need Daniel Sturridge and once he gets that chance he has to take it.

"And when he does take it and starts scoring again I think he'll play a major part in Liverpool making the top four."

The Reds looked to have turned a corner last week with an impressive performance in a draw against league leaders Chelsea before they were beaten 2-0 by relegation-threatened Hull City on the weekend.

However, Rush has backed Klopp to turn things around at Anfield following January's dreadful run of form.

"Nothing has gone wrong, it is just what happens, people have blips and Liverpool had a blip in January and there is a long way to go," he added.

"They're not going to win a trophy this season but there is still a chance for them to make the top four so if they can do that it would be a success."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.