Adam Lallana in line for new long-term Liverpool contract - reports

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is close to signing a new four-year contract, according to reports.

Both The Times and The Daily Telegraph said Lallana is set to put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

The reports said the 28-year-old would be paid a similar wage to that of Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new five-year contract last month and earns around £150,000 per week.

However, a source close to Liverpool told ESPN FC there was "nothing in the pipeline to announce" about the situation.

Former Southampton star Lallana has thrived under the management of Jurgen Klopp and is set to be rewarded for his progress at Anfield.

He had initially struggled following his £25 million move from the south coast in the summer of 2014 but has excelled in centre midfield this season.

The England international has scored seven times in 28 appearances, providing seven assists.

