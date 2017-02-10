Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Adam Lallana in line for new long-term Liverpool contract - reports

Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool should've done much more business during the January transfer window.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is close to signing a new four-year contract, according to reports.

Both The Times and The Daily Telegraph said Lallana is set to put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

The reports said the 28-year-old would be paid a similar wage to that of Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new five-year contract last month and earns around £150,000 per week.

However, a source close to Liverpool told ESPN FC there was "nothing in the pipeline to announce" about the situation.

Former Southampton star Lallana has thrived under the management of Jurgen Klopp and is set to be rewarded for his progress at Anfield.

He had initially struggled following his £25 million move from the south coast in the summer of 2014 but has excelled in centre midfield this season.

The England international has scored seven times in 28 appearances, providing seven assists.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

