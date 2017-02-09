Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Adam Lallana: Liverpool not 'used to winning' as much as Chelsea

Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool should've done much more business during the January transfer window.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana believes the lack of "winning'' experience in the squad has cost them over the last month.

Jurgen Klopp's side have yet to win a Premier League match in 2017 and their run of two points from a possible 12 has seen them slip outside the top four for the first time since Sept. 24.

The draw at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea was expected to be the turning point to halt their slide but the team followed that up with defeat at struggling Hull.

Liverpool's only league defeats this season have come against Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea and Hull -- all teams currently in the bottom nine.

None of the Reds' top-four rivals have a similar record, with Chelsea losing only to Arsenal, Tottenham and Klopp's side.

Antonio Conte's side have dropped just two points in 12 matches against the bottom 10 -- grinding out 1-0 wins at Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Sunderland -- and Lallana believes Liverpool need to discover something similar.

Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana believes Liverpool need to develop more of a winning mentality.

"You can see they have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning,'' Lallana is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "They know how to win games even when not at their best. You don't have to always win by scoring five or six.

"Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times. Milly [James Milner] is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware like he did at Manchester City.

"Myself and the other players haven't won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him and listen to him because that type of experience is vital. We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible.''

Liverpool are currently one point outside the top four in fifth, and former Reds player John Barnes believes the race for Champions League qualification will go right down to the wire.

"I don't think Chelsea are out of sight but Liverpool need to improve -- the title race starts in March,'' he told the Evening Standard. "Liverpool can still finish in the top four if everyone gets behind Jurgen Klopp, who is a very good coach.''

