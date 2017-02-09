Joel Matip: Liverpool 'won't be knocked off course' by recent form

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol says he wouldn't bet a penny on Jurgen Klopp's side finishing in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp is more disappointed with Liverpool's performance and spirit than the losing result itself.

After another disappointing result, Craig Burley thinks Liverpool will have a tough uphill battle to reach the top four.

Hull heaped more pressure on Jürgen Klopp as they overcame Liverpool 2-0.

Joel Matip believes Liverpool's long-term plan for success under Jurgen Klopp will not be affected by the recent disastrous run of form.

The Reds have won just one game in the last 10 and find themselves out of the top four in the Premier League, as well as being knocked out of two cup competitions last month.

However, Matip, who was signed on a free transfer in the summer from Schalke, told German newspaper Sport Bild that it would be wrong to scrap Klopp's plans following a barren spell.

"We know what's in us, and we won't be knocked off our course," the centre-half said. "Jurgen Klopp develops something at Liverpool. It worked out well before, and it would be wrong to change that now."

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana believes Liverpool need to learn to win in a manner which is not pleasing on the eye.

The England midfield believes there is a lack of experience throughout the squad in that regard and cites league leaders Chelsea as the example to follow.

"You can see they have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning," Lallana said. "They know how to win games even when not at their best. You don't have to always win by scoring five or six.

"Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times.

"Milly [James Milner] is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware like he did at Manchester City.

"Myself and the other players haven't won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him and listen to him because that type of experience is vital.

"We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible."

