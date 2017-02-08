Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
LIVE 85'
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'knows how to grab people' - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Jurgen Klopp is the perfect manager for Liverpool because he "knows how to grab people," according to Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2009 while on loan.

The German manager took over at Liverpool in 2015 after then-manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked. And Boateng, who now plays for Las Palmas in La Liga, believes his former manager is the best in the world in large part because of his ability to relate to players.

"I could see it immediately. He is the best coach in the whole world," Boateng told the Guardian.

"He knows when to push you and when to comfort you. He knows when you need a drink, when you need water. He has this ... He has everything. Ask the players and they will say 'he is the best, I would die for him.'"

Klopp reaction
Liverpool have endured a challenging start to 2017 in the Premier League, but are still only one point off the top four.

Klopp and Liverpool are enduring a rough start to 2017 -- with just one win in 10 matches across all competitions -- as the Anfield club have failed to replicate the high-flying form that saw them briefly to the top of the Premier League table in 2016.

Liverpool are currently in fifth place in the league, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea, but only one point behind Arsenal for the final Champions League spot. But Boateng believes that Klopp can help the team round back into form because of the loyalty he inspires in his players.

"He knows exactly what every player needs and gives them time," Boateng said. "There were players at Dortmund who played five minutes in six months, but they were happy -- happy to come to training, happy to work, because he made you feel important.

"Not necessarily as a player -- maybe he does not need you -- but as a person. That is why he is successful everywhere.

"And Liverpool is perfect; just watching his presentation you see it. 'The normal one' -- people there love that. If he had gone to Paris, it would have been best suit, [different message]. He knows how to grab people."

