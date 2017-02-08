Liverpool's Dejan Lovren: Experience as childhood refugee was 'horrific'

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has recalled the harrowing experiences of being a refugee as a youngster during the Bosnian War.

Lovren was just three years old when he and his family had to flee their home in Bosnia and head for Germany after war broke out in 1992.

The 27-year-old was speaking about his turbulent childhood for a documentary on LFCTV called "Lovren: My Life as a Refugee," which will air for the first time on Wednesday.

"When I see what's happening today, I just remember my [experiences]," Lovren said. "I grew up in a town called Kraljeva Sutjeska. It was a real family town. We had everything, to be honest. Everything.

Dejan Lovren was forced to flee his home in Bosnia and head for Germany as a youngster.

"And then, it happened... In those small villages that was the most horrific thing that had happened, people just being brutally killed.

"People still avoid talking about it. My mum said to me, 'Don't tell them,' but I said, 'I will tell them.'"

Lovren's family resided in Germany for seven years but were then told to leave, and eventually set up a new life in Croatia in 1999.

In November, Lovren called on the world to do more regarding the ongoing refugee crisis and said those having to flee their homes "deserve a chance" like the one he was given.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.