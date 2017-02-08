Liverpool need to bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur - Jurgen Klopp

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Jurgen Klopp insists everyone at Liverpool needs to show a reaction following the side's poor run of form.

Liverpool fell out of the Premier League's top four after they were beaten 2-0 by relegation-threatened Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Klopp's team have failed to win a single league contest during 2017, and the Liverpool manager hopes for a much-improved performance against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

"We have to show a reaction -- not only the players, we all have to show a reaction," Klopp told the club's official website.

"I don't like it but we have to accept it that people now say we have a wonderful record against the top teams, but then against the other teams we have not even a kind of a record.

"It's the right thing to say in this moment and that feels really hard. Actually, I'm not used to things like this, because for most of the time in my life I have played and worked for a 'weaker team,' if you want, and we never had a chance when the other team was at 100 percent.

"So, we should be at 100 percent. That's what we have to do in the dressing room, on the pitch and at the training ground -- showing a reaction."

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joel Matip insists the players will be doing everything possible to rediscover the type of form which saw them push for the Premier League title earlier in the campaign.

Liverpool will have had a week to prepare for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side, and Matip believes the match presents a good opportunity to get back on track.

"We [will] try to get back to that level," the centre-back told Liverpool's official website. "We will do everything to get back to that level and play the football we played. It was not a good day for us [against Hull], of course, but next week is the next chance. We'll try to do better and get some points."

