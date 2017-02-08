Liverpool need to bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur - Jurgen Klopp

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Atletico hope Costa returns

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool need to bounce back - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Carragher: Reds' window a disappointment

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
4 Arsenal 14 5 5 47
5 Liverpool 13 7 4 46
6 Man Utd 12 9 3 45
View Full Table »

Klopp's honeymoon period is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

No quick fixes for Liverpool

Liverpool David Usher
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Top Tenner: Football's greatest comebacks

Blog - ESPN FC United Nick Miller
Read

Jesus and Lukaku shine, Liverpool woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Hamann: Liverpool wrong over Klopp deal

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool lack confidence

ESPN FC TV
Read

Players may regret Cameroon snub - Broos

African Nations Cup ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: 'It would make sense' to beat Spurs

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Hull 2-0 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Klopp's nightmare as Hull shock Liverpool

Liverpool Player Ratings David Usher
Read

Klopp would be angry even with a win

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Liverpool must prove commitment

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool need to bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur - Jurgen Klopp

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Jurgen Klopp insists everyone at Liverpool needs to show a reaction following the side's poor run of form.

Liverpool fell out of the Premier League's top four after they were beaten 2-0 by relegation-threatened Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Klopp's team have failed to win a single league contest during 2017, and the Liverpool manager hopes for a much-improved performance against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

"We have to show a reaction -- not only the players, we all have to show a reaction," Klopp told the club's official website.

"I don't like it but we have to accept it that people now say we have a wonderful record against the top teams, but then against the other teams we have not even a kind of a record.

"It's the right thing to say in this moment and that feels really hard. Actually, I'm not used to things like this, because for most of the time in my life I have played and worked for a 'weaker team,' if you want, and we never had a chance when the other team was at 100 percent.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have struggled in 2017.

"So, we should be at 100 percent. That's what we have to do in the dressing room, on the pitch and at the training ground -- showing a reaction."

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joel Matip insists the players will be doing everything possible to rediscover the type of form which saw them push for the Premier League title earlier in the campaign.

Liverpool will have had a week to prepare for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side, and Matip believes the match presents a good opportunity to get back on track.

"We [will] try to get back to that level," the centre-back told Liverpool's official website. "We will do everything to get back to that level and play the football we played. It was not a good day for us [against Hull], of course, but next week is the next chance. We'll try to do better and get some points."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.