Liverpool transfer window 'a major disappointment' - Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher is disappointed with Liverpool's failure to make a key signing in the January transfer window and has questioned his former club's ability to finish in the top four this season.

Jurgen Klopp's team have hit a rough patch of form in the new year. The Reds have yet to win a Premier League game in 2017 and were knocked out of the EFL Cup in January.

Liverpool also did not bring in any reinforcements to upgrade the squad for the stretch run -- a decision that did not please Carragher.

"Liverpool don't have the squad to match the other teams and are in a major fight for the top four. For how great everything was going a few months ago, it shows how quickly everything can just unravel," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"A major disappointment, whether it was down to the manager or the board, was not getting any reinforcements in January. The players are there. I am not saying panic buy.

Liverpool have not had much to celebrate in the new year.

"At this moment, there are lots of problems, defensively and in attack, but I am talking about in terms of numbers, Liverpool needed something.

"If you look at Liverpool's bench, they haven't got anything like what Manchester United have got, City have got -- these are the teams they are trying to compete with.

"Certain players have been superb all season. You can't expect the likes of Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to keep up their levels, they need to come out of the team, not dropped, but just taken out for a couple of weeks to freshen them up, but there isn't the players on the bench to do that."

"The fact that they haven't reinforced from a position of strength -- where they were in the league as the best challengers for Chelsea -- has meant they have fallen away. Other sides have got that quality in reserve that Liverpool haven't."

