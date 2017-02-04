Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Estoril
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Reds' window a 'disappointment' - Carragher

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Klopp's honeymoon period is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

No quick fixes for Liverpool

Liverpool David Usher
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
4 Arsenal 14 5 5 47
5 Liverpool 13 7 4 46
6 Man Utd 12 9 3 45
View Full Table »
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Top Tenner: Football's greatest comebacks

Blog - ESPN FC United Nick Miller
Read

Jesus and Lukaku shine, Liverpool woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Hamann: Liverpool wrong over Klopp deal

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool lack confidence

ESPN FC TV
Read

Players may regret Cameroon snub - Broos

African Nations Cup ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: 'It would make sense' to beat Spurs

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Hull 2-0 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Klopp's nightmare as Hull shock Liverpool

Liverpool Player Ratings David Usher
Read

Klopp would be angry even with a win

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Liverpool must prove commitment

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Hull CityHull City
LiverpoolLiverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Burley: Liverpool will struggle for top 4

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool transfer window 'a major disappointment' - Jamie Carragher

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Jamie Carragher is disappointed with Liverpool's failure to make a key signing in the January transfer window and has questioned his former club's ability to finish in the top four this season.

Jurgen Klopp's team have hit a rough patch of form in the new year. The Reds have yet to win a Premier League game in 2017 and were knocked out of the EFL Cup in January.

LiverpoolLiverpool
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Liverpool also did not bring in any reinforcements to upgrade the squad for the stretch run -- a decision that did not please Carragher.

"Liverpool don't have the squad to match the other teams and are in a major fight for the top four. For how great everything was going a few months ago, it shows how quickly everything can just unravel," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"A major disappointment, whether it was down to the manager or the board, was not getting any reinforcements in January. The players are there. I am not saying panic buy.

Liverpool have not had much to celebrate in the new year.

"At this moment, there are lots of problems, defensively and in attack, but I am talking about in terms of numbers, Liverpool needed something.

"If you look at Liverpool's bench, they haven't got anything like what Manchester United have got, City have got -- these are the teams they are trying to compete with.

"Certain players have been superb all season. You can't expect the likes of Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to keep up their levels, they need to come out of the team, not dropped, but just taken out for a couple of weeks to freshen them up, but there isn't the players on the bench to do that."

"The fact that they haven't reinforced from a position of strength -- where they were in the league as the best challengers for Chelsea -- has meant they have fallen away. Other sides have got that quality in reserve that Liverpool haven't."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.