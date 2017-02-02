Jurgen Klopp: 'It would make sense' for Liverpool to regain form against Spurs

After another disappointing result, Craig Burley thinks Liverpool will have a tough uphill battle to reach the top four.

Jurgen Klopp is more disappointed with Liverpool's performance and spirit than the losing result itself.

Hull heaped more pressure on Jürgen Klopp as they overcame Liverpool 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp has said "it would make sense" for Liverpool to end their run of bad form against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

The Reds have won just once in 10 games in all competitions in 2017, a run that has put their chances of a top four finish in jeopardy. But they tend to fare better against the top sides, rather than the teams at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

And following a 2-0 defeat against Hull City, Klopp hopes Liverpool can take the chance to get back to their best.

"In a few days we have another opportunity to play football and we can show then that we are ready for all the other games, because it's Tottenham, who are a top team in the league," he said.

"I think it would make sense for us to play our best in this game, and then we have to prove the other thing [that Liverpool can beat the lesser sides] later in the season.

"We have to show it's not like this. This week we had a really good performance [against Chelsea] but obviously we didn't build on it. So we will have to take the criticism from everywhere."

