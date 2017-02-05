Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must prove they're not complacent vs. small teams

Hull heaped more pressure on Jürgen Klopp as they overcame Liverpool 2-0.

After another disappointing result, Craig Burley thinks Liverpool will have a tough uphill battle to reach the top four.

KINGSTON UPON HULL, England -- Jurgen Klopp conceded that it may appear from the outside that Liverpool have attitude issues against the Premier League's so-called smaller teams following his side's 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

The Reds have now failed to win a single game in their last five matches and fell to Marco Silva's relegation-threatened side on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp's team have only lost four times this league campaign, but those defeats have come against Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea City and now Hull, while maintaining an undefeated record against the top six.

The Liverpool manager does not believe his players suffer from complacency, but admits it may appear that way to those not inside Melwood on a daily basis.

"If you see it like this I can understand," Klopp told a news conference. "I have a view from outside even when I'm inside. But I don't want to give an answer now.

"It looks like it from outside. I understand with the record we have against these teams and we have the other record against the other teams.

"I know the boys, I see them every day. Actually, they don't show any of this during the week but I understand that you could see it from [the] outside like this.

"We have to show and answer on the pitch. In the game we produce our problems most of the time by ourselves, and obviously now we do it after the game and around the game.

"So our mistake, my mistake or whatever. We have to show it is not like this but we cannot show it today anymore."

Klopp added: "All football performances are mixtures of everything -- confidence, attitude, readiness, passion, a lot of things.

"I have to watch the game again. I have to see to understand more what was the reason, especially the first half because it's not the first time in the season that we put ourselves under pressure.

"Then in the second half, yes, we reacted, but if we didn't then it would have really been a thing. If we win today 2-1, I'm still angry about the first half -- 100 percent."

Liverpool have only won a single game from 10 in 2017.

Debutant Alfred N'Diaye broke the deadlock at the KCOM Stadium in the 44th minute before on-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse secured the vital three points for Silva's side six minutes from time off a counter-attack.

Klopp believes the damage was inflicted in the opening 45 minutes after his side were slow out of the blocks.

"We gave easy goals away," he said. "We didn't play the first half as we should have played, especially when you saw the second half.

"You think if you played from the beginning like this with the direction, speed, kind of greed and all that stuff then I think it would have been really difficult. I'm not sure, but I think it would have been more difficult for Hull to cope with this.

"We gave the first half away and we gave the second half away because we put ourselves under pressure. We had the chances but good goalkeeper saves, passionate defending of Hull and then we gave away an easy counter-attack again and 2-0. We have to take all the criticism.

"Football under pressure is difficult because it's allowed to defend with a lot of legs in the box. They're not only a defending team, they play football and they are able to. There are spaces when you win the ball.

"We had these few moments but were obviously not, especially in the first half not in the right mood. That's difficult to accept."

Jurgen Klopp was not pleased with how his team 'gave easy goals away' against Hull on Saturday.

The results leaves Liverpool in fourth place and 13 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, while Manchester City could push the Reds into fifth place on Sunday afternoon when they play Swansea.

"That's not my biggest problem, I want to play much better football with my team, it's not about where you want to be," Klopp responded when asked of his side's league position.

"You have to show what you should reach in the season. We showed it a few times but, long ago we showed it consistently.

"That's what we have to change immediately. We need to show much more consistency on the positive side.

"I don't want to use it for whatever but it would be an explanation if we said, for example, people say 'OK, we can't be champion anymore.'

"The Champions League is outstanding, a big big target, so many teams want to play there, to qualify for the Champions League in England is difficult because there are so many challengers.

"Because of the performance of today we don't have to talk about this, we have to show now that we are really ready to go for everything. I can say it here but it cannot change a lot."

