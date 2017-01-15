Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.

Klopp frustrated by United long-ball tactics

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Did Pogba hold Man United back?

ESPN FC TV
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Coutinho demands focus from Liverpool to achieve 'big objectives'

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.

Brazil forward Coutinho has called for his Liverpool teammates to keep their focus in order to achieve the club's "big objectives" this season.

The 24-year-old recently returned from an ankle injury and came on in the 61st minute in the 1-1 draw on Sunday away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite taking a lead through a James Milner penalty, United managed a late equaliser through Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Coutinho reckons his team need to rediscover their form to curb a four-game winless streak ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle.

Coutinho wants Liverpool to keep their focus in order to achieve their objectives for the season.

"We have to keep working together because the season is very long. We have big objectives to realise this season," Coutinho told Sky Sports.

"The confidence [of a good result] brings good feeling, tells us that we have to keep working hard.

"This season promises to be very important for us and Liverpool have to keep playing well."

The Brazilian was also quick to thank manager Jurgen Klopp for instilling a newfound sense of confidence at Anfield this season.

"He is a great manager," Coutinho added.

"He has changed the mentality in our team, we have become much stronger in defence, and we'll keep working together."

Comments

