Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
LIVE 90' +3'
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Braga
Tondela
1
0
LIVE 77'
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Matthew Willock scores as Manchester United Under-23s beat Liverpool

Man United U23s vs. Liverpool
The Manchester United and Liverpool U23s played just 27 hours after the senior teams clashed.

LIVERPOOL -- Manchester United Under-23s beat Liverpool 1-0 on Monday night in the Premier League 2 with a dramatic injury-time winner.

Matthew Willock was the hero at Anfield when he headed in a Sean Goss free kick in the dying seconds after Goss had earlier missed a penalty in the second half.

The two teams played each other just 27 hours after the senior teams squared off in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Liverpool's starting XI offered a slight hint to Jurgen Klopp's team selection for Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth Argyle, with the likes of captain Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo all absent from the matchday squad.

The affair, which was being looked on by a few thousand supporters housed in the Kop end of the ground, was extremely uneventful in the opening 45 minutes.

Both sides did not force the opposing goalkeeper into a single save in the first half and proceedings could only get better after the half-time break.

The game marginally improved in the second half and Liverpool's American forward Brooks Lennon delivered the first shot on target in the contest with 55 minutes on the clock.

The visitors should have taken the lead from the penalty spot after substitute Kane Lewis brought down Callum Gribbin inside the 18-yard box following a rapid counter-attack.

Goss stepped up from 12 yards out, but was ultimately thwarted by Shamal George's brilliant one-handed save in the 76th minute.

The match looked destined to end in stalemate, but Willock made the most of a free header inside Liverpool's penalty area to earn a climactic three points.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

