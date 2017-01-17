FIFA confirms Liverpool contact over Joel Matip international situation

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Ibra rescues point for Man Utd

Latest ESPN staff
Read

What we learned: Pogba goes missing

English Premier League
Read

FIFA confirms Liverpool contact over Matip

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds: Narrative!

English Premier League
Read

Klavan hails Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

WATCH: Klopp and Mourinho's touchline row

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool still lack killer instinct

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read

Neville: Pogba overexcited by Reds game

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Mourinho turns to long-ball tactics for United

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read

Milner's penalty record at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.

Klopp frustrated by United long-ball tactics

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Did Pogba hold Man United back?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Anfield

Prem clubs criticised in disabled access report

Premier League PA Sport
Read

Klopp lauds squad's spirit in tough draw

English Premier League
Read

Milner, Mignolet star in draw vs. United

Liverpool Player Ratings David Usher
Read

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mourinho shows Klopp that pragmatism rules

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Klopp left frustrated by Matip deadlock

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Mourinho explains touchline row with Klopp

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

FIFA confirms Liverpool contact over Joel Matip international situation

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.

FIFA has confirmed to ESPN FC that Liverpool have been in contact with governing body over the eligibility of defender Joel Matip.

Liverpool were forced to withdraw Matip from selection ahead of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United as the club claimed they had failed to receive clear guidance from FIFA as to whether the Cameroon defender can play while the African Nations Cup takes place.

Matip was one of seven players who rejected the chance to join up with Cameroon at the tournament in Gabon, with the Cameroon Football Federation saying it "reserves the right to take action against these players in line with FIFA regulations."

A FIFA spokesperson has told ESPN FC that it directed Liverpool to the provisions of its Regulations on the Status and Transfers of Players.

"We can confirm that Liverpool FC contacted FIFA about the matter to which you refer," the spokesperson said. "Our services answered by directing the club to the applicable provisions [Annexe 1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players] in particular its art.5."

Article five of Annexe 1 on the release of players to association teams reads as follows: "A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annexe, plus an additional period of five days."

The FIFA spokesperson also indicated that any potential violations of the rules would need to be investigated by FIFA Disciplinary Committee but offered no indication whether Matip was eligible or not.

Liverpool consider Matip to be retired from international football, as he has not played for his country since September 2015.

Back in December, sources told ESPN FC that Matip held talks with Cameroon boss Hugo Broos, who tried to convince the defender to end his international exile.

Cameroon included Matip in their 35-man provisional squad for the tournament in the hope of a sudden U-turn, before they later left him out of the 23-man squad for the Nations Cup.

The Cameroon Football Federation did not respond to ESPN FC's requests for comment.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.