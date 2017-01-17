Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp frustrated by Manchester United's use of 'long balls'

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.

As Man United's unbeaten streak continues with a draw vs. Liverpool, Paul Mariner thinks they will truly push for top four.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was irked by Manchester United's long-ball tactics during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

James Milner put the visitors ahead by coolly converting a first-half penalty after Paul Pogba handled a corner in the box.

However, Pogba's blushes were spared by Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading home six minutes from time to secure a point for United.

Klopp was naturally frustrated to have conceded a late equaliser, which the Liverpool boss believes was a result of United's direct style that ended up with the ball spending "25 minutes in the air."

Jurgen Klopp had to settle for a point from Sunday's game.

"We needed to be brave. We created the spaces we wanted, we scored the goal," Klopp told BBC Sport. "In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls [to] Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after 80 minutes [of] high intense football, it is really hard.

"I hoped we would have a bit of luck. Unfortunately not, but all good. [On Monday] I can enjoy the result, but [on Sunday night] only the performance.

"It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game, which is why we are not 100 percent satisfied."