Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp frustrated by Manchester United's use of 'long balls'

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Ibra rescues point for Man Utd

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Milner's penalty record at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.

Klopp frustrated by United long-ball tactics

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Did Pogba hold Man United back?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Anfield

Prem clubs criticised in disabled access report

Premier League PA Sport
Read

Klopp lauds squad's spirit in tough draw

English Premier League
Read

Milner, Mignolet star in draw vs. United

Liverpool Player Ratings David Usher
Read

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mourinho shows Klopp that pragmatism rules

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Klopp left frustrated by Matip deadlock

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Mourinho explains touchline row with Klopp

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Man United right in the hunt for top four

English Premier League
Read

Reds unfortunate to draw vs. Utd - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Ibrahimovic, Man Utd salvage a point vs. Reds

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Should Firmino have been sent off?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan levels late for United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp frustrated by Manchester United's use of 'long balls'

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.
As Man United's unbeaten streak continues with a draw vs. Liverpool, Paul Mariner thinks they will truly push for top four.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was irked by Manchester United's long-ball tactics during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

James Milner put the visitors ahead by coolly converting a first-half penalty after Paul Pogba handled a corner in the box.

However, Pogba's blushes were spared by Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading home six minutes from time to secure a point for United.

Klopp was naturally frustrated to have conceded a late equaliser, which the Liverpool boss believes was a result of United's direct style that ended up with the ball spending "25 minutes in the air."

Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.
Jurgen Klopp had to settle for a point from Sunday's game.

"We needed to be brave. We created the spaces we wanted, we scored the goal," Klopp told BBC Sport. "In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls [to] Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after 80 minutes [of] high intense football, it is really hard.

"I hoped we would have a bit of luck. Unfortunately not, but all good. [On Monday] I can enjoy the result, but [on Sunday night] only the performance.

"It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game, which is why we are not 100 percent satisfied."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.