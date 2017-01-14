Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Fiorentina
Juventus
0
0
LIVE 13'
Game Details
Marseille
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
LIVE 46'
Game Details
Mourinho shows Klopp that pragmatism rules

Read

Klopp left frustrated by Matip deadlock

Read

Mourinho explains touchline row with Klopp

Read

Man United right in the hunt for top four

Read

Reds unfortunate to draw vs. Utd - Klopp

Read

Ibrahimovic, Man Utd salvage a point vs. Reds

Read

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Read
Highlights
Prem: Should Firmino have been sent off?

Read

Prem: Zlatan levels late for United

Read

Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet

Read

Prem: Mignolet's commanding save

Read

Prem: Milner converts penalty

Read

Prem: Pogba's chance goes wide

Read

Ibra starts; Alexander-Arnold in for Reds

Read

Liverpool withdraw Matip due to FIFA issue

Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Read

Klopp surprised to get Rooney's FIFA vote

Read
Jurgen Klopp has high hopes for Mkhitaryan and got the most from him late last season.

Mkhitaryan: Klopp stopped me joining Reds

Read

Coutinho feared his 'season was finished'

Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp frustrated over Joel Matip deadlock

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan has unique ability.
Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.

Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration after Liverpool had to withdraw defender Joel Matip from selection as they seek clarity about his eligibility while the African Nations Cup takes place.

Prior to Sunday's draw at Manchester United, Liverpool released a statement saying they had failed to receive clear guidance from FIFA about whether Matip can play for them without facing sanctions.

Matip has not played for Cameroon since September 2015 and made it clear in December that he had no intention of representing his country at the tournament in Gabon.

West Bromwich Albion's Allan Nyom was forced to miss his side's match with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while the Midlands club also await clearance from the Cameroon Football Federation.

"Our understanding is Joel is retired from international football -- and we, the club, did everything we had to do to make this clear but until now we could not get the response we need to be 100 percent sure that he can play," Klopp told his club's official website.

Liverpool are still awaiting a decision on Joel Matip.

"It's pretty difficult and pretty frustrating, to be honest. He's been in training for five days and would have been in the squad, 100 percent, maybe on the pitch today, so I don't think it's fair.

"But we cannot do more and are still waiting on the decision.

"We could not take the risk, but we need to get an answer as quickly as possible because on Wednesday we have the next game and then another game and another game. We cannot wait forever.

"It is public now, we have this problem and we are not the only team with this problem. I don't think that it is fair for the fans, for the clubs, for the teammates and for everything."

Matip has not played for the Reds since Dec. 11 after a recurring ankle problem.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

