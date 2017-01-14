Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp frustrated over Joel Matip deadlock

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan has unique ability.

Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration after Liverpool had to withdraw defender Joel Matip from selection as they seek clarity about his eligibility while the African Nations Cup takes place.

Prior to Sunday's draw at Manchester United, Liverpool released a statement saying they had failed to receive clear guidance from FIFA about whether Matip can play for them without facing sanctions.

Matip has not played for Cameroon since September 2015 and made it clear in December that he had no intention of representing his country at the tournament in Gabon.

West Bromwich Albion's Allan Nyom was forced to miss his side's match with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while the Midlands club also await clearance from the Cameroon Football Federation.

"Our understanding is Joel is retired from international football -- and we, the club, did everything we had to do to make this clear but until now we could not get the response we need to be 100 percent sure that he can play," Klopp told his club's official website.

Liverpool are still awaiting a decision on Joel Matip.

"It's pretty difficult and pretty frustrating, to be honest. He's been in training for five days and would have been in the squad, 100 percent, maybe on the pitch today, so I don't think it's fair.

"But we cannot do more and are still waiting on the decision.

"We could not take the risk, but we need to get an answer as quickly as possible because on Wednesday we have the next game and then another game and another game. We cannot wait forever.

"It is public now, we have this problem and we are not the only team with this problem. I don't think that it is fair for the fans, for the clubs, for the teammates and for everything."

Matip has not played for the Reds since Dec. 11 after a recurring ankle problem.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent.